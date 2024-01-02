Who Has Leonardo DiCaprio Dated?

Hollywood veteran Leonardo DiCaprio is obviously a household name. However, besides his acclaimed career, the actor has made headlines for his romantic relationships over the years. Despite his relatively private personal life, DiCaprio’s love life is often a hot topic. Moreover, he’s consistently raised eyebrows for his involvement with women 25 years and under.
Nonetheless, his choice of girlfriends has mostly been high-profile women as well. This includes supermodel Gisele Bundchen and the famous actress Blake Lively. Overall, over a dozen women have been linked to the actress ever since the mid-'90s. Let's delve into the intriguing world of Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history which has been a huge part of his journey in Hollywood.
Bridget Hall
Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history often includes a roster of accomplished and beautiful women. Kicking them off is supermodel Bridget Hall. Hall, known for her striking looks and successful modeling career, briefly shared the spotlight with DiCaprio during their time as a couple in 1994. Although the relationship did not lead to a long-term commitment, it remains a noteworthy aspect of DiCaprio's early relationships.
Kristen Zang
Just before his massive success with Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio was romantically linked to model and actress Kristen Zang in 1996. The two attended the premiere of Romeo + Juliet together. Their relationship was quite low-profile, as both DiCaprio and Zang maintained a level of privacy. However, the romance was relatively short-lived, and the couple eventually went their separate ways.
Helena Christensen
In 1998, DiCaprio and Danish supermodel Helena Christensen were rumored to have a brief fling following his rise to fame. The relationship didn’t garner the same level of attention as some of his later romances. Moreover, neither party confirmed or denied the rumors. Nonetheless, the pairing was enough to captivate the minds of fans and the media.
Amber Valletta
Also in 1998, Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly had a second fling with American model and actress Amber Valletta. The Titanic star had reportedly spotted her in a magazine and had his team contact hers to set up a meeting. The successful model shared moments in the spotlight with DiCaprio. However, it was also short-lived.
Bijou Phillips
DiCaprio’s romantic history briefly intersected with actress and singer Bijou Phillips in 1998. The details of their short-lived relationship remained relatively private. However, DiCaprio is reported to have introduced her to director James Toback. This meeting helped her land her first film role in Black & White.
Gisele Bündchen
One of DiCaprio’s high-profile relationships was with the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The couple began dating in 2000 and quickly became one of the “it” couples of Hollywood. Their red-carpet appearance at the 2005 Oscars marked the first time DiCaprio had brought a girlfriend as his date to the ceremony. However, after a five-year journey, the couple decided to part ways in 2005. Nonetheless, of all DiCaprio’s romances, his time with Bündchen might just be the most memorable.
Bar Refaeli
Following his split with Bündchen, DiCaprio found love again with Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli. What might’ve started as a fling quickly became a serious relationship marked by vacations, red-carpet events, and public appearances. Despite a brief breakup in 2009, they reconciled and continued their romance until 2011. However, the couple officially called it quits for reasons unknown to the media.
Blake Lively
In 2011, DiCaprio and actress Blake Lively briefly dated. The couple was spotted enjoying each other’s company on various occasions, from yacht trips to Disneyland. However, their romance was short-lived, and by October of that same year, the pair had gone their separate ways. Lively went on to date and marry Ryan Reynolds, and the pair are still going strong.
Toni Garrn
DiCaprio’s penchant for dating models continued with German model Toni Garrn. The couple’s relationship spanned from 2013 to 2014, and they were often seen together in public. Garrn, known for her striking features and successful modeling career, seemed to complement DiCaprio's star power seamlessly. Their split, like many of DiCaprio's breakups, was relatively low-key. The two reportedly reconnected briefly in 2017 before parting ways once again.
Rihanna
In 2015, rumors of DiCaprio and Rihanna dating began to circulate after the two were reportedly seen together during her 27th birthday party. According to a source, the two shared several flirtatious moments. Despite this, details about their relationship remained elusive, as both celebrities are known for keeping their personal lives private. Nonetheless, it was a huge hot topic among the media and fans of the Barbadian singer.
Kelly Rohrbach
Also in 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kelly Rohrbach began hanging out. The model and actress were spotted enjoying beach vacations and bike rides—evidently, this generated buzz in the media. The romance was also short-lived, leaving fans to speculate about the dynamics of their brief but noteworthy connection. Rohrbach moved on and married Steuart Walton, born of the billionaire Walton family.
Nina Agdal
Danish model Nina Agdal and DiCaprio shared a year-long romance. The duo was first linked at a New York City club in 2016. Soon after, they were spotted countless times, often seen enjoying beach vacations and public outings. However, the pair reportedly amicably parted ways in 2017.
Georgia Fowler
DiCaprio's dating history includes a brief encounter with New Zealand-born model Georgia Fowler. The pair were linked romantically in 2016 after being spotted partying together at a club after the Cannes Film Festival. During their dance, Fowler was seen with her arm gracefully draped around DiCaprio. As is the case with the bulk of his romances, the couple split rather quickly, and privately.
Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and actress Camila Morrone were first linked in late 2017 when the actor was spotted leaving her house. After the holiday festivities, the two were spotted getting off a private jet in Los Angeles. Their significant age difference, coupled with DiCaprio’s reputation for dating much younger women, continued to raise eyebrows. After a four-year-long romance, however, the couple eventually split in August 2022. This marked the actor’s longest relationship in years.
Gigi Hadid
Only a month after his split with Camila, DiCaprio was seen enjoying an outing with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two continued to spend time together and were reportedly smitten with one another. However, in February 2023, things fizzled out between the two. However, a trusted source revealed to People that the relationship was never that serious.
Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Ceretti's connection first surfaced in August 2023. The pair were spotted together in Santa Barbara, California. A month later, they were captured sharing a kiss at a club in Ibiza, Spain. Furthermore, they spent quality time with DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, in Milan. As of December 2023, the pair are still seeing one another romantically.