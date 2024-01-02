Who Has Leonardo DiCaprio Dated?

Hollywood veteran Leonardo DiCaprio is obviously a household name. However, besides his acclaimed career, the actor has made headlines for his romantic relationships over the years. Despite his relatively private personal life, DiCaprio’s love life is often a hot topic. Moreover, he’s consistently raised eyebrows for his involvement with women 25 years and under.

Nonetheless, his choice of girlfriends has mostly been high-profile women as well. This includes supermodel Gisele Bundchen and the famous actress Blake Lively. Overall, over a dozen women have been linked to the actress ever since the mid-'90s. Let's delve into the intriguing world of Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history which has been a huge part of his journey in Hollywood.

Bridget Hall

Bridget Hall during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2004 - R.E.D. Valentino Dinner and Kick Off Party at Lot 61 in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history often includes a roster of accomplished and beautiful women. Kicking them off is supermodel Bridget Hall. Hall, known for her striking looks and successful modeling career, briefly shared the spotlight with DiCaprio during their time as a couple in 1994. Although the relationship did not lead to a long-term commitment, it remains a noteworthy aspect of DiCaprio's early relationships.

Kristen Zang

Leonardo DiCaprio & Kristen Zang during "Romeo & Juliet" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Just before his massive success with Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio was romantically linked to model and actress Kristen Zang in 1996. The two attended the premiere of Romeo + Juliet together. Their relationship was quite low-profile, as both DiCaprio and Zang maintained a level of privacy. However, the romance was relatively short-lived, and the couple eventually went their separate ways.

Helena Christensen

FRANCE - JULY 01: Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 93-94 in France in January, 1993 - Helena Christensen. (Photo by Pool ARNAL/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

In 1998, DiCaprio and Danish supermodel Helena Christensen were rumored to have a brief fling following his rise to fame. The relationship didn’t garner the same level of attention as some of his later romances. Moreover, neither party confirmed or denied the rumors. Nonetheless, the pairing was enough to captivate the minds of fans and the media.

Amber Valletta

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Amber Valletta attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Also in 1998, Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly had a second fling with American model and actress Amber Valletta. The Titanic star had reportedly spotted her in a magazine and had his team contact hers to set up a meeting. The successful model shared moments in the spotlight with DiCaprio. However, it was also short-lived.

Bijou Phillips

Bijou Phillips during Ultimatebet.com, Kari Feinstein and Mike McGuiness Host Celebrity Poker Tournament to Honor Clifton Collins Jr.'s Emmy Nomination at Private Residence in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR)

DiCaprio’s romantic history briefly intersected with actress and singer Bijou Phillips in 1998. The details of their short-lived relationship remained relatively private. However, DiCaprio is reported to have introduced her to director James Toback. This meeting helped her land her first film role in Black & White.

Gisele Bündchen

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Model Gisele Bundchen walks the runway at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the 69th Regiment Armory November 9, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

One of DiCaprio’s high-profile relationships was with the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The couple began dating in 2000 and quickly became one of the “it” couples of Hollywood. Their red-carpet appearance at the 2005 Oscars marked the first time DiCaprio had brought a girlfriend as his date to the ceremony. However, after a five-year journey, the couple decided to part ways in 2005. Nonetheless, of all DiCaprio’s romances, his time with Bündchen might just be the most memorable.

Bar Refaeli

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Bar Refaeli is seen ahead of the Missoni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 on September 24, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images)

Following his split with Bündchen, DiCaprio found love again with Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli. What might’ve started as a fling quickly became a serious relationship marked by vacations, red-carpet events, and public appearances. Despite a brief breakup in 2009, they reconciled and continued their romance until 2011. However, the couple officially called it quits for reasons unknown to the media.

Blake Lively

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Blake Lively attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

In 2011, DiCaprio and actress Blake Lively briefly dated. The couple was spotted enjoying each other’s company on various occasions, from yacht trips to Disneyland. However, their romance was short-lived, and by October of that same year, the pair had gone their separate ways. Lively went on to date and marry Ryan Reynolds, and the pair are still going strong.

Toni Garrn

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Toni Garrn attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

DiCaprio’s penchant for dating models continued with German model Toni Garrn. The couple’s relationship spanned from 2013 to 2014, and they were often seen together in public. Garrn, known for her striking features and successful modeling career, seemed to complement DiCaprio's star power seamlessly. Their split, like many of DiCaprio's breakups, was relatively low-key. The two reportedly reconnected briefly in 2017 before parting ways once again.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 1: In this image released on October 1, Rihanna attends the second press day for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

In 2015, rumors of DiCaprio and Rihanna dating began to circulate after the two were reportedly seen together during her 27th birthday party. According to a source, the two shared several flirtatious moments. Despite this, details about their relationship remained elusive, as both celebrities are known for keeping their personal lives private. Nonetheless, it was a huge hot topic among the media and fans of the Barbadian singer.

Kelly Rohrbach

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: In this handout provided by the Paramount Pictures, Kelly Rohrbach arrives as Paramount Pictures presents the first ever Baywatch SloMo Marathon at Microsoft Square on April 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alex J. Berliner/ABImages/Paramount Pictures via Getty Images)

Also in 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kelly Rohrbach began hanging out. The model and actress were spotted enjoying beach vacations and bike rides—evidently, this generated buzz in the media. The romance was also short-lived, leaving fans to speculate about the dynamics of their brief but noteworthy connection. Rohrbach moved on and married Steuart Walton, born of the billionaire Walton family.

Nina Agdal

BROOKLYN, NY - AUGUST 28: Model Nina Agdal attends the 2016 Sports Illustrated Summer of Swim Fan Festival & Concert at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk on August 28, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)

Danish model Nina Agdal and DiCaprio shared a year-long romance. The duo was first linked at a New York City club in 2016. Soon after, they were spotted countless times, often seen enjoying beach vacations and public outings. However, the pair reportedly amicably parted ways in 2017.

Georgia Fowler

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Georgia Fowler is seen during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

DiCaprio's dating history includes a brief encounter with New Zealand-born model Georgia Fowler. The pair were linked romantically in 2016 after being spotted partying together at a club after the Cannes Film Festival. During their dance, Fowler was seen with her arm gracefully draped around DiCaprio. As is the case with the bulk of his romances, the couple split rather quickly, and privately.

Camila Morrone

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Camila Morrone attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio and actress Camila Morrone were first linked in late 2017 when the actor was spotted leaving her house. After the holiday festivities, the two were spotted getting off a private jet in Los Angeles. Their significant age difference, coupled with DiCaprio’s reputation for dating much younger women, continued to raise eyebrows. After a four-year-long romance, however, the couple eventually split in August 2022. This marked the actor’s longest relationship in years.

Gigi Hadid

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Gigi Hadid attends the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Only a month after his split with Camila, DiCaprio was seen enjoying an outing with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two continued to spend time together and were reportedly smitten with one another. However, in February 2023, things fizzled out between the two. However, a trusted source revealed to People that the relationship was never that serious.

Vittoria Ceretti

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Vittoria Ceretti attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Ceretti's connection first surfaced in August 2023. The pair were spotted together in Santa Barbara, California. A month later, they were captured sharing a kiss at a club in Ibiza, Spain. Furthermore, they spent quality time with DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, in Milan. As of December 2023, the pair are still seeing one another romantically.

[via][via]