Jacqueline Laurita Net Worth 2023: What Is The "RHONJ" Star Worth?

Jacqueline Laurita, a prominent figure in reality television, particularly known for her role in The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ), has an estimated net worth of around $500,000 as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure reflects her journey through television, authorship, and personal endeavors.

Born on April 26, 1970, Jacqueline Laurita's early life was marked by frequent relocations due to her father's military career. Before settling in Virginia, she spent her youth in various locations, including South Korea and Germany. Her initial career path led her to work as a cosmetologist and a model, particularly after moving to Las Vegas with her family in 1990.

Rise To Fame On RHONJ

MONTCLAIR, NJ - JANUARY 14:(L - R) Chris Laurita, Jacqueline Laurita, and Ashley Holmes attend the grand opening of envy by Melissa Gorga Boutique on January 14, 2016 in Montclair, New Jersey. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Laurita's rise to fame began with her debut on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009. She quickly became a fan favorite, known for her candidness and relatable personality. Jacqueline appeared in 116 episodes from 2009 to 2016, taking a brief hiatus before returning for one more season in 2016. Her time on the show not only boosted her public profile but also laid the foundation for her subsequent ventures in the entertainment industry.

Apart from RHONJ, Jacqueline has appeared on various television shows, including Manzo'd with Children, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and The Dr. Oz Show. Her versatility in the media also extends to authorship; in 2016, she co-wrote Get It!: A Beauty, Style, and Wellness Guide to Getting Your 'It' Together, further diversifying her career portfolio.

Personal Life & Challenges

FAIRFIELD, NJ - DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Dina Manzo,Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita of The Real Housewives of New Jersey attend charity fundraiser for St. Joseph's Hospital at Unique Photo on December 6, 2009 in Fairfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Jacqueline's personal life has been as dynamic as her career. She married Chris Laurita in 2002, and the couple has two sons. Their youngest son's autism diagnosis in 2012 led them to become advocates for autism awareness, a cause close to their hearts. However, Jacqueline's journey hasn't been without challenges. She and her husband faced financial difficulties, including threats of foreclosure on their New Jersey home and a business bankruptcy, which undoubtedly impacted her net worth.

The Lauritas' real estate ventures have been a mix of highs and lows. They purchased a mansion in 2002, which they put on the market in 2014 amidst financial struggles, including a significant bankruptcy and allegations of fraud. These challenges led to a notable decrease in financial stability, culminating in their move to Las Vegas in 2019.

Jacqueline Laurita's Current Net Worth

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 07: (R-L) AJ Calloway interviews Jacqueline Laurita, Dolores Catania, and Siggy Flicker during their visit to "Extra" at their New York studios at H&M in Times Square on July 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

As of 2023, Jacqueline Laurita's net worth stands at an estimated $500,000. This figure represents her earnings from television and authorship and her resilience in the face of personal and financial adversities. Her story is one of fame, struggle, and perseverance, making her a notable figure in the realm of reality TV stars.

Jacqueline Laurita's journey, marked by her rise to fame on RHONJ, various television appearances, authorship, and personal challenges, culminates in her current estimated net worth of $500,000. Her story is a testament to the unpredictable nature of fame and fortune, especially in the fast-paced world of reality television. For more detailed information on Jacqueline Laurita's net worth and career, visit Celebrity Net Worth.