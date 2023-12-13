Danny Kirkpatrick "KP" Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Black Ink Crew” Star Worth?

As of 2023, Danny "KP" Kirkpatrick, a multifaceted personality known for his roles as an actor, rapper, and tattoo artist, has amassed a net worth of approximately $500,000, according to Popular Net Worth. This impressive figure is a testament to his diverse talents and successful career in the entertainment industry.

Born on November 26, 1986, in the United States, Danny "KP" Kirkpatrick has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. Standing tall at 6 feet 1 inch, he boasts a commanding presence and a diverse skill set that spans acting, music, and artistry in tattooing. His engagement to actress Kyla Pratt further spotlighted him, bringing his personal and professional life into the limelight.

The Road To Fame & Fortune

Kirkpatrick's journey to fame and fortune is a blend of hard work and talent. His annual earnings as a tattoo artist range significantly, reflecting the dynamic nature of the profession. In the United States, a tattoo artist's salary can vary from $19.27k to $259.98k. This depends on various factors, including skill level, popularity, and location. This range demonstrates the potential financial success in this field, contributing significantly to Kirkpatrick's net worth.

Personal Life & Relationships

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 08: Kyla Pratt and Danny Kirkpatrick arrive at "Verses And Flow" Season 4 taping. Presented by TV One at Siren Studios on May 8, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

Kirkpatrick's personal life, particularly his relationship with Kyla Pratt, has been a subject of interest for many. The couple, who began dating in October 2005 and got engaged in April 2011, share a strong bond. They are proud parents of two daughters, Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and Liyah Kilpatrick, and Kirkpatrick also has a son from a previous relationship. Their family life offers a glimpse into the star's off-screen persona, balancing his professional success with a fulfilling personal life.

Career Highlights & Achievements

Notable appearances in the VH1 reality TV series Black Ink Crew: Compton in 2019 highlighted his skills as a tattoo artist, bringing him further acclaim and financial success. Further, besides acting and tattoo artistry, Kirkpatrick has also made a name for himself in the music industry. Since 2005, he has pursued a rap career, showcasing his versatility and passion for the arts. His debut album, New Comp City, released in 2015 through Roulette Media Records, marked a significant milestone in his musical journey. This foray into music diversifies his career and contributes to his overall net worth.

Conclusion

Danny "KP" Kirkpatrick's estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2023 reflects his hard work, talent, and versatility. His journey from a tattoo artist to a recognized actor and rapper exemplifies his dedication to his craft. As he continues to evolve and expand his horizons, his financial success will likely grow, mirroring his achievements in the diverse fields he has ventured into.