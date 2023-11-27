LaMelo Ball Signature Sneaker Holiday Gift Guide

In just a short amount of time, LaMelo Ball has made a huge impression on NBA fans. Overall, he is a fantastic point guard who has a chance to do some big things with the Hornets. Furthermore, he has his very own signature shoe with Puma. Once you get your own signature, you find yourself a cut above the rest. With the Holidays around the corner, we have decided to have a look at some of the best LaMelo signatures you can buy.

Puma MB.02 "Nickelodeon Slime"

Firstly, we got this gorgeous Puma MB.02 called "Nickelodeon Slime." Overall, this is a shoe that is covered in numerous shades of green. For the most part, this is a shoe meant to activate your nostalgia. However, it also contains some great elements that bring the whole sneaker together. This is something that will make you stand out on the basketball court. Not to mention, they help accentuate your personality.

Puma MB.01 "LaMelo Ball - Buzz City"

Secondly, we have the Puma MB.01 with the "Buzz City" color scheme. The goal of this model should be pretty obvious to anyone wearing it. This is supposed to pay homage to the Charlotte Hornets. Overall, the shoe is mostly covered in black. Subsequently, we get a nice dose of electric blue which is a huge part of the Hornets look. If you are a fan of the team, these are an absolute must.

Puma MB.02 "Rick And Morty - Adventures"

Next up, we have a shoe that is perfect for all of the Rick & Morty fans out there. Firstly, this Puma MB.02 has a green midsole. Furthermore, this green is placed at the front of the upper before doing a gradient swing into something purple. The black wings overlaid on top do a good job of adding some contrast here. These are colors that are synonymous with the show, so if you are a fan, then these kicks might just be a must-cop.

PUMA MB.01 "Desert Camo"

The Puma MB.01 "Desert Camo" is certainly one of the coolest offerings to come out of Puma. Firstly, the shoe catches your attention with its orange midsole. From there, the entire upper is covered in, you guessed it, desert camo. It is a fantastic look and if you are a fan of these kinds of aesthetics on a basketball show, this just might be for you.

Puma MB.02 "Honeycomb"

Lastly, we have this gorgeous "Honeycomb" rendition of the Puma MB.02. The all-over teal upper does wonder here and those hints of orange really give you that honeycomb feel. This is a shoe that is meant to make you feel like you actually play for the Hornets. It is a fun color scheme and again, it shows off LaMelo Ball and his vibrant personality.

