Derek Fisher Seen Coaching Matt Barnes’ Sons: Watch

The beef has been squashed.

BYAlexander Cole
Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes had a very infamous feud a few years ago. After Fisher started dating Gloria Govan, Barnes drove a while to go see Fisher. However, the two have ultimately downplayed the situation over the years. Regardless, this is one of those storylines that fans always love to bring up on occasion. After all, there is some heavy drama within it, and people live for the drama. Well, it should be noted that this beef has been squashed and that is that.

In fact, some fans would be surprised to know that Derek Fisher is currently coaching Barnes' sons. The video down below, which was shared by The Neighborhood Talk, showcases Fisher on the sidelines while Barnes is in the stands. The two don't really interact although that makes a lot of sense. Either way, Barnes' twin sons are on the floor, and they seem to be having fun out there. Needless to say, this is a cool example of a bad beef being squashed.

Derek Fisher On The Sidelines

As one fan explained in the comments section to post above, Barnes has admitted to how his twin sons like Fisher a lot. Consequently, they wanted their dad to squash the beef. It makes a lot of sense and it goes to show that Barnes knows what is best for his kids. At the end of the day, harboring grudges is never going to do you any good. Based on this news, it is abundantly clear that both of these men are aware of that. Hopefully, they can continue to be on good terms as Fisher resumes his coaching duties.

Let us know what you think of this turnaround in Fisher and Barnes' relationship, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and personalities.

