Lakers Fan Injures Himself During Halfcourt Shot Promotion: Watch

Overall, the Lakers have had a decent start to the season at 8-6. If you are a Lakers fan, you can't be too upset with how the season has begun. Last year, their start to the season was atrocious, however, they still managed to get to the Western Conference Finals. This season, the roster is a bit more fleshed out. Moreover, they have a healthy Anthony Davis and a LeBron James who is determined to win an in-season tournament. At this point, it must be nice being a supporter for the team

Unfortunately, there is one Lakers fan who is not having a good time right now. Last night, the Lakers hosted their usual halfcourt shot promo at the Crypto.com Arena. This is where a fan can win $50K or more by hitting a shot from halfcourt. If you remember, a whole bunch of fans won it last year. The fan below, however, suffered a horrible fate. As you will see, he went up to take the shot, however, he immediately clutched his ankle and calf in pain upon landing.

A Lakers Fan Tragedy

The fan was eventually helped off of the court, however, the embarrassment here probably still lingers. After all, this happened on live television, which makes it pretty brutal. At the end of the day, fans are going to have to stretch before they do this stuff, in the future. Otherwise, they may just find themselves in a similar position. Hopefully, this fan will be okay and the injury won't be all that serious. Otherwise, this could be a long road to recovery, especially if it is an Achilles as some have stated.

Perhaps the Lakers can help this fan out if things go left. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

