Jamal Crawford Responds To Gillie Da Kid’s Ill-Advised Challenge

Recently, Gillie Da Kid came out and decided to challenge for NBA star Jamal Crawford to a one-on-one match. Overall, this was a ridiculous challenge to set forward. However, he did it anyway. “I bet you Jamal Crawford will not accept this challenge one-on-one,” Gillie said. “I will cook the shit [out of him]. Let me just say this, Jamal Crawford is gonna get his baskets — that’s what he do. He cook everybody. But guess who else going in the oven? Jamal fucking Crawford. He gotta guard me. I’m like Bubba Chuck. I know I’m a motherfucking liability on muthafucking defense, but I’m such a liability on offense that it don’t even fuckin matter.”

Crawford is someone who does spend some time on social media, and he saw what Gillie had to say. Subsequently, he decided to clap back by making it clear that he was down for the match. “Aye @gilliedakid, they slipped you something real serious huh? I don’t bother nobody, now you want ‘Jamal Wick Crawford’ to play 1’s with?! This will be worst than what the Hitman did to Martin. It’s on,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Jamal Crawford Speaks

Eventually, Wallo reached out to Crawford to clarify some things. However, Crawford reiterated that he is ready to battle. Moreover, he is willing to wager quite a bit of money here. The money will go to charity, which makes this situation a truly positive one for all sides. “That’s what family is for @wallo267 …But I’m about to do @gilliedaking worst than Hitman Hearns did to Martin,” Crawford reiterated. “Y’all got new money..50k going to winners charity! It’s on.”

Only time will tell whether or not this match will take place. Let us know who you believe is going to win, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

