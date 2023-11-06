Yvonne Orji Gets Real About Still Being A Virgin

Yvonne Orji is a massively acclaimed actress. She's won a number of awards and even secured an Emmy nomination for her role on Insecure. Though the show ended in 2021 it's still the most defining and impressive role of her career thus far. Since the show ended she's appeared in a number of comedy films and TV shows doing both live-action acting and voice work.

Now in a new interview, Orji is once again expanding on an element of her personal life that has fascinated fans for years. In an interview with Essence, she discussed still being a virgin at 39 years old. “Let me tell you right now…pray for him, whoever he is; ya’ll need to pray for him because there’s a lot of pent-up energy up in here,” she joked about whoever she eventually does get married to. She went on to explain how the costume designer on Insecure helped her make the show's sex scenes look realistic. Read the entire interview below.

Read More: SZA Drops New Song “Quicksand” Off “Insecure” OST

Yvonne Orji Is, In Fact, Still A Virgin

This isn't the first time that Orji's virgin status has been a matter of public intrigue. She first revealed to fans that she was still a virgin as a 33 year old all the way back in 2017. The actress confessed at the time that her plan was to wait until marriage, something she seems to still be sticking to. She also expressed the importance of talking about her decisions. She wanted to destigmatize the choices she was making, something fans have appreciated.

A few years later a fan on twitter called Orji the "meanest" celebrity she's ever met. When Orji saw the tweets online, she apologized for the unintended consequences of the situation. ""Hey Crystal, I’m saddened that’s how you left the event feeling after an encounter with me. Truly wasn’t my intention to make you feel anything less than the beautiful woman you are," she replied. What do you think of Yvonne Orji's thoughts on still being a virgin at 39 years old? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Issa Rae Talks “Insecure” Season 2 On The Breakfast Club

[Via]