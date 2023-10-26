Dolphins Announced For “Hard Knocks” But Players Aren’t Happy About It

The 2023 in-season edition of Hard Knocks will feature the Miami Dolphins, but players aren't exactly thrilled about the idea. QB Tua Tagovailoa paused for over 10 seconds when asked about he felt before adding "That's probably my reaction". Meanwhile, CB Xavien Howard had a much more blunt response. “Hard Knocks is sh-t, especially during the season. No, I’m serious. I’m not a fan," Howard said. However, teams cannot refuse to participate once selected. HBO's cameras will arrive in Miami following their game in Frankfurt, Germany on November 5.

The Dolphins' reactions are very similar to those of the Jets, who were featured in the show's preseason edition. “I understand the appeal with us. Obviously, there are a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, and a lot of expectations for our squad. One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, the man who narrates it, Liev. They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it,” QB Aaron Rodgers said back in July.

Dolphins Don't Need Hard Knocks Distraction

For the Dolphins especially, Hard Knocks represents an unnecessary distraction in a title contention season. Entering Week 8, the Dolphins are in sole control of the AFC East with a 5-2 record. A tough loss to the Eagles was canceled out by divisional shenanigans, with the Patriots stunning the Bills over the weekend. However, despite their title aspirations, the Dolphins still have some tough games they'd rather not have to dance around a TV crew to prepare for.

The two biggest games left on the Dolphins' schedule are a December 24 game against Dallas and a regular season-ending game against Buffalo. The Bills rematch especially could determine who wins the AFC East. The last time the teams met, the Bills blew out the Dolphins in dominant fashion. It remains to be seen how much of the team's animosity towards Hard Knocks will come through on the show.

