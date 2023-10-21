Mo’Nique Candidly Reveals Why She Calls Her Husband “Daddy”

Renowned Oscar-winning actress and comedian Mo'Nique recently sent ripples through social media when she shared an intimate aspect of her relationship with her husband. The actress, 55, admitted a detail that has people sharing their opinions during a podcast appearance with Je’Niece McCullough, the daughter of the late comedian Bernie Mac. The revelation in question centered around the unique nickname Mo'Nique affectionately uses for her husband, Sidney Hicks. She mentioned that she calls him "Daddy."

Mo'Nique's choice of nickname for her husband was met with a wide array of reactions on social media. This is partly because she delved into the reasons behind it. The actress shed light on the multifaceted roles her husband plays in her life, explaining, "My husband, my best friend, my brother, he’s had all these hats. And, a lot of black women would say, 'Why do you call him Daddy?' Because he’s raising me. He’s raising me." The candid confession offered a glimpse into the deep bond and partnership the couple shares, with Mo'Nique expressing the idea that Sidney Hicks plays a central role in her personal growth and development.

Mo'Nique Says Her Husband Is "Raising Her"

The affectionate term "daddy," which can often be used in romantic context but can carry different meanings for different individuals. The convo underscored the significance of the roles partners can play in each other's lives. However, the revelation was met with mixed reactions on social media platforms. Some social media users expressed their understanding and support for Mo'Nique's choice of nickname. They acknowledged that terms of endearment can hold special meaning within the context of a relationship. Others, though, raised concerns, with comments such as "Okay yeah no. This sounds like daddy issues because your husband should not be 'raising' you," and "calling your man 'daddy' doesn’t seem weird until you explain it like this lol."

"That ain’t ya damn daddy that’s your husband, he isn’t raising you Y’all are growing and learning together," one person said. "As much as I love Monique I really need her to let this narrative go! It’s giving daddy issues, it’s giving Jada vibes, it’s giving tell ya therapist and not us," another quipped. Ultimately, the choice of nickname and the nuances of the relationship are deeply personal and specific to the individuals involved. Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

