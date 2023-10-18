Alex Morgan Invites Taylor Swift To San Diego Wave Game

USWNT star Alex Morgan has extended an open invite to Taylor Swift to attend a San Diego Wave game in the future. "There’s an open invitation. American football games are fun, but real football games are even more fun,” Morgan quipped at a press conference earlier this week. Of course, Swift has been a big presence within the NFL over the past month or so. Her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has seen her attend three Chiefs games, two at Arrowhead Stadium and one on the road in New Jersey. The Chiefs are 3-0 in games that Swift has attended.

However, Morgan is not the first person to invite Swift to a sporting event outside of football. Caitlin Clark, star collegiate women's basketball player, invited Swift to an exhibition game between Iowa and DePaul last weekend. The Crossover at Kinnick event, played at Iowa's football stadium, saw a crowd of 55,000 and broke the attendance record for collegiate women's basketball. Swift did not attend, instead spending the weekend with Kelce and making a surprise appearance on SNL in New York.

Morgan & Wave Eye NWSL Glory

In just their second season in the NWSL, the Wave find themselves 180 minutes from lifting the NWSL title. Last season they finished third in the standings and reached the playoff semifinals before falling to the Thorns. However, this season, they outright won the league and will start their playoff journey just 90 minutes from the title game. They will face either OL Reign or Angel City FC for a place in the final.

Morgan was once again a shining star. She had a team-leading seven goals, all in the league. Furthermore, her leadership and tenacity helped elevate the team to the NWSL Shield. After a bumpy three-game slide in June, the team rallied and lost just one of their last eight league matches. It was a breathe of a fresh air for Morgan following a dismal display at the Women's World Cup. The Wave's semifinal will be on November 5.

