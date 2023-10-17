Death Grips Walk Off Stage After Being Pelted With Glow Sticks

Death Grips is an experimental hip-hop group that is known for its wild songwriting and unorthodox instrumentals. Overall, the group is legendary for what it did during the 2010s. However, they haven't dropped a single project since 2019's "Year Of The Snitch." Regardless, the band is currently touring, and fans have been excited to see them in action. Unfortunately, a lot of fans do not know hot to act. There have been plenty of fan incidents at concerts over the last year. Although this latest example is particularly worrisome.

In the video below, posted to Twitter, you can see MC Ride of Death Grips being pelted with objects. From glowsticks to phones, some of these objects even hit him square in the chest. Ride was understandably upset about this, and subsequently, the entire group ended the show early. According to USA Today, there is currently a Reddit thread in which numerous fans revealed what they saw at the show.

Death Grips Have Had Enough

"Someone threw a phone at them and Ride threw the mic on the ground and walked off and back," a user wrote. "Someone threw a glowstick that hit him in the chest and he walked off, back and waiting for more. Another glowstick was thrown and they left. Fair is fair." Another person spoke on MC Ride's reactions, saying he was "clearly angry every time that happened so idk why folks kept doing it." Needless to say, some people need to be taught concert etiquette before going out in public.

Hopefully, this entire thing makes people reconsider their actions. Furthermore, we hope this doesn't discourage Death Grips from making a fully-fledged comeback. We would love some new music from them. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

