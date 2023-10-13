Corey Feldman Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Goonies” Star Worth?

Corey Feldman, born on July 16, 1971, grew up under the unforgiving lights of Hollywood, a place that chews and spits out childhood actors at an alarming rate. Feldman, however, resisted this pitfall. This Los Angeles native didn't just stumble into show business; he was practically born into it, having appeared in over 100 television commercials by age three. Feldman found his early calling in 1980s hits like Gremlins, The Goonies, and Stand by Me. Despite a challenging upbringing marred by family strife and early exposure to fame's darker aspects, he displayed an uncanny ability to survive and thrive. It’s worth noting that Corey Feldman's net worth as of 2023 stands at $3 million, according to CAknowledge.

Career Highlights & Accolades

Corey Haim and Corey Feldman (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The '90s and 2000s saw Feldman transition from a child star to a multi-talented adult in the entertainment industry. His acting credits, albeit in less universally recognized films, continued to stack up. He also expanded into reality TV, appearing in shows like The Two Coreys, alongside his late childhood friend and fellow actor, Corey Haim. Feldman's career wasn't just confined to acting. He is also a musician. In 2016, he released a controversial and widely discussed album Angelic 2 the Core. Although Feldman's ventures into music were met with mixed reviews, his persistent attitude toward diversifying his career is commendable.

Personal Life & Highlights

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 20: TV personality Courtney Anne Mitchell (L) and actor Corey Feldman pose backstage during the first ever iHeart80s Party at The Forum on February 20, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

As for his personal life, Feldman has been as open about his struggles as he has been about his successes. A well-documented falling out with his parents led to emancipation at 15. He's also been a vocal advocate against child abuse in Hollywood, using his platform to call for reforms within the industry. With two marriages under his belt and a child, his life has been a roller coaster of highs and lows. Yet, through it all, he's maintained a relatability that eludes many of his contemporaries.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 12: Singer Corey Feldman (L) of Corey Feldman & The Angels pose backstage. At the Bonnaroo Cinema Tent during Day 2 of the 2015 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival on June 12, 2015 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival)

Beyond acting and music, Feldman has dipped his toes into various entrepreneurial waters. He's tried his hand at producing and even dabbled in the fashion industry. While his business ventures may not have reached the dizzying heights of success as some others in Hollywood, they’ve added layers to his career. Philanthropically, Feldman is committed to numerous causes, notably those focused on child welfare and abuse prevention. His voice, amplified by his celebrity status, has been a vital force for organizations fighting against child abuse.