Ashley Graham Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Ashley Graham, born in Lincoln, Nebraska, embarked on a journey less traveled. Growing up away from the recognized epicenters of fashion, she developed a grounded and genuine ethos. This modest Midwestern backdrop became the canvas upon which she would redefine global beauty standards. Infusing the fashion world with her inclusive and transformative narrative, she quickly rose from local talent to an international figurehead for body positivity and diversity. As of 2023, according to CAknowledge, Ashley Graham has amassed a net worth of $18 million, a monetary testament to her towering influence.

Career Highlights & Accolades

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Ashley Graham attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty". At The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It's no hyperbole to state that Ashley Graham has carved out a space in the modeling industry that's hers. She earned her stripes as a plus-sized model and became a regular feature in prestigious publications such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and most notably, Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. Each stride on the runway, every magazine feature became a job and a statement. However, Ashley's talents aren't confined to the modeling arena; her foray into podcasts, authoring a memoir, and television appearances further amplify her multifaceted career.

Personal Life & Highlights

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Ashley Graham attends the "Club Zero" red carpet. During the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Ashley's authentic portrayal of her life strikes a chord in a world where the line between personal and public often blurs. United in matrimony with Justin Ervin, their relationship flourishes in the public eye. It paints a picture of genuine affection and camaraderie. 2020 saw them welcome their son, Isaac, into their lives. Beyond familial bonds, Ashley’s commitment to fostering self-acceptance, body positivity, and mental well-being among her followers establishes her as a beacon in today's digital age.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Ashley Graham speaks onstage during The Daily Front Row's 7th annual Fashion Media Awards on September 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Daily Front Row, Inc.)

Beyond the catwalks and camera flashes, Ashley Graham, the entrepreneur, emerges. Her signature lingerie line, tailored to embrace every body type, speaks volumes of her commitment to breaking industry norms. Collaborative endeavors with brands have further diversified her professional palette. In philanthropy, Ashley channels her influence towards causes she ardently believes in, making tangible differences in communities.