7 Modern Takes On Classic Air Jordans

Overall, there are quite a few amazing Air Jordans out on the market right now. However, fans always seem to go for the classics. This makes a whole lot of sense considering how great these classics are. In recent years, Jordan Brand has been making some new versions of these iconic shoes, and they have all been received well by sneakerheads. Today, we are looking at seven reimagined classics that continue to leave us amazed.

Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined"

Image via Stadium Goods

Firstly, we have the Air Jordan 3 in the "White Cement Reimagined" colorway. Overall, this shoe takes an iconic color scheme and gives it some updated materials. Furthermore, we get a bit of an aged look on the midsole that brings it all together. This is an offering that a lot of people absolutely adore and that won't change anytime soon. Ultimately, it is a great addition to the "Reimagined" line.

AJ1 High OG "Lost & Found"

Image via Stadium Goods

Secondly, we have the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lost & Found." Of course, this is a very obvious reference to the OG "Chicago" color scheme. However, the big difference here is the cracking on the back heel, as well as the aged midsole. Essentially, the shoe is made to look like it had been sitting in an attic for years. It is a concept that pays off and they prove to be a must-have for any collector.

Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement"

Image via Stadium Goods

Subsequently, the "Red Cement" model is a worthy addition to the Air Joran 4 library. It is a new take on the "White Cement" colorway that is so popular with this silhouette. However, what we get here is a shoe that swaps out cement grey for red. If you love Chicago colors, then these will definitely be the kicks for you.

AJ3 "Wizards"

Image via Stadium Goods

Next up, we have this Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" model. The special part about this shoe is that it was originally a PE for Michael Jordan. However, fans eventually got these on the market, 20 years later. It turned out to be a huge win for fans, and we still love these, to this day. Not to mention, those blue and gold Wizards colors bring forth a ton of early to mid-2000s nostalgia for us 90s kids.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred"

Image via Stadium Goods

Patent leather is extremely flashy and it looks great on sneakers. That is absolutely true of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred." This take on the OG "Bred" colorway feels lavish, and fans have loved wearing these on-feet. Just watch out for those pesky creases though. With patent leather, they can prove to be quite gnarly.

AJ12 "Royalty Taxi"

Image via Stadium Goods

The "Royalty Taxi" model is also an amazing take on a classic Air Jordan 12. From the white and black base to the gold highlights, what more can you say? It would prove to be a solid addition to any collection. The Jordan 12 has gained a considerable amount of popularity as of late, and these are a contributor to that.

Air Jordan 4 Golf "White Cement"

Image via Stadium Goods

Lastly, we have a golf shoe. Michael Jordan loves to play golf, so it only makes sense to turn his iconic shoes into golfing sneakers. The "White Cement" Air Jordan 4 was a great sneaker to do this with. It is nice and clean for the course, and it is already the same colors as your standard old-school golf shoe. If you like to play a round of golf once in a while, definitely be sure to grab these.

Let us know which of these kicks are your favorites, in the comments section down below.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.