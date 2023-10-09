Kelly Ripa Net Worth 2023: What Is The TV Host Worth?

From ballet dancer to morning show monarch, a journey of talent, heart, and unparalleled dedication.

Born in a quaint corner of New Jersey, Kelly Ripa embarked on a life that would eventually transform her into one of America's most beloved television personalities. Camden's own, Ripa's early pursuits leaned towards ballet, and, by 19, she was gracing the screen with an undeniably magnetic presence. Before the world knew it, a star was in ascension. And by 2023? A luminary with a net worth reported by CAknowledge to be an impressive $175 million.

Career Highlights & Accolades

Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin during Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin Filming Commercial on Manhattan's Upper West Side - September 26, 2005 at Upper West Side in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

The trajectory of Ripa's career has been nothing short of cinematic. First capturing hearts as Hayley Vaughan on All My Children, she seamlessly transitioned to hosting, becoming the effervescent half of Live! with Regis and Kelly, later rebranded as Live! with Kelly and Ryan. This platform showcased her infectious energy and solidified her status as a morning show monarch. Over the years, she garnered numerous awards, recognizing her on-screen talent and her pivotal role as a producer behind the scenes.

Personal Life & Highlights

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's 49th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center )

Off the screen, Ripa's life is filled with moments that are both heartwarming and inspiring. Married to actor Mark Consuelos, their love story is the stuff of legends, having met on the set of All My Children. Together, they've crafted a family narrative with three children and the occasional harmless prank. Ever the spirited soul, Ripa reminds us of her roots and undying passion for the arts.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 12: Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos. Attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk.of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Beyond her roles in front of the camera, Ripa has displayed a keen business acumen. She's ventured into production, with her company, Milojo (named after her children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin), marking her territory in the world of content creation. But her endeavors aren't just about profits and ratings. With a heart as golden as her on-screen persona, Ripa's philanthropic efforts have made waves. She's championed numerous causes, with a special focus on ovarian cancer awareness, underscoring her commitment to making a difference.

