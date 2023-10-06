Cooper Kupp Expected To Make Season Debut Against The Eagles

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to make his season debut this weekend as the Rams face the Eagles. Kupp has missed the Rams' first four games through injury and has not played since Week 9 of last season. When Kupp went down in Week 9, he had 812 yards and was on pace for a record-breaking season. "WR Cooper Kupp is expected to play against the Eagles barring any setbacks, per sources. The Rams are being cautious, keeping him on a count at practice. I'm told he's felt good enough to extend for the football, even making a one-handed grab," The Athletic's Diana Rossini reported.

However, the Rams will not have to rush Kupp right back into a full workload. Rookie wideout Puka Nacua has shone in a starring role for the team, racking up 501 yards through his first four games in the league. He also set a record for single-game receptions by a rookie. The Rams are 2-2 and come off a win over the Colts last week. However, losses to the Niners and Bengals have the Rams slipping behind in the divisional race. They are currently third behind the Niners and Seahawks.

Dolphins Trade For Claypool

Elsewhere in the league, the Dolphins have traded for Chase Claypool. The Dolphins have traded a fifth-round pick for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool and a seventh-round pick. The move ends the brief feud Claypool had with the team. After Claypool complained about his place in Chicago's offense, he was benched for their game last weekend against the Broncos. In fact, Claypool claims that he was told by the team to stay home. He was once again absent from the Bears' Thursday night game against the Commanders.

The Bears traded for Claypool last November in hopes of helping spark an offensive change for Justin Field. However, Claypool was largely disappointing, recording 191 yards on 18 receptions through 10 games in Chicago. This season, Claypool had 51 yards on four receptions.

