Julia Roberts Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?

Julia Fiona Roberts, born on October 28, 1967, was destined for stardom from her earliest days in Smyrna, Georgia. Born to parents who co-founded an actors and writers' workshop, Roberts was nurtured in an atmosphere of creativity. Yet, her initial aspirations didn't lie squarely in acting. Roberts first graced the screens with a guest appearance in Crime Story in the late '80s, but it was her breakout role in Mystic Pizza that signaled the arrival of a future Hollywood legend. With each step she took, she meticulously carved her path, drawing the world's attention and ensuring her name echoed through Hollywood's hallways. Her talent, charm, and relentless drive have amassed not only accolades but a notable net worth of $250 million in 2023, as spotlighted by Wealthy Gorilla.

Career Highlights & Accolades

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 12: Julia Roberts attends the screening of "Money Monster" at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival. At Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Luca Teuchmann/WireImage)

Few in Hollywood can boast a career trajectory quite like Roberts. Pretty Woman made her a household name and defined the rom-com genre. Yet, it was her deeper, more challenging roles in films like Erin Brockovich that showcased her expansive range. She received an Academy Award for this performance, further cementing her status as an acting powerhouse. Her collaboration with notable directors, from Steven Soderbergh to Mike Newell, has yielded commercially successful and critically acclaimed cinema.

Personal Life & Highlights

Actor Kiefer Sutherland and actress Julia Roberts attend the 62nd Annual Academy Awards. On March 26, 1990 at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Music Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

While her professional achievements are lauded globally, Roberts's personal life has been as multifaceted as her on-screen characters. Married to cameraman Daniel Moder, the couple shares three children, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a private sanctuary away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Roberts, a practicing Hindu, often attributes her equilibrium in the chaotic world of showbiz to her spiritual beliefs and practices.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

US actress Julia Roberts speaks on stage during the 47th American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on June 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Beyond her cinematic pursuits, Roberts has ventured into production, realizing that stories must be told in front of and behind the camera. Her production company, Red Om Films, is a testament to her business acumen. But perhaps, more importantly, is her philanthropic spirit. An ardent supporter of UNICEF, Roberts believes in using her stature for the greater good. From advocating for children's rights to raising awareness about environmental issues, she ensures her influence is felt far beyond the silver screen.