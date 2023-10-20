Swarmz Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Boxing Star Worth?

In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, influencers and celebrities often diversify their talents, venturing into various fields to expand their reach and increase their net worth. One such individual who has recently made waves is Swarmz, a rapper turned boxing star. As of 2023, Swarmz's net worth stands at an impressive $2 million US Dollars, as reported by LADBible.

Swarmz, whose birth name is Brandon Scott, embarked on his journey in the entertainment industry through music. Heavily influenced by the Jamaican music that resonated in his family home, Swarmz began rapping with friends during his school days. This passion for music would later pave the way for his entry into the professional music scene.

From Football To Music

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Swarmz poses for a photograph with their coaching team after defeating Ryan Taylor during the Cruiserweight fight between Ryan Taylor and Swarmz at OVO Arena Wembley on January 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Interestingly, Swarmz's initial aspirations were not solely in music. During his teenage years, he showcased his prowess in football, playing for youth academies of renowned clubs like Fulham, Charlton Athletic, and Southend United. His football journey even saw him stint at National League South club East Thurrock United. However, in 2018, Swarmz decided to hang up his football boots and fully immerse himself in the music world. Further, Swarmz's dedication to music bore fruit when he released his first music video for the song "Money" in 2017, which garnered over 200,000 views on YouTube. This was just the beginning. His single "Lyca," released in 2018, went viral, catapulting him to greater heights and leading to a deal with Virgin Records.

Swarmz In The Boxing Ring

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Deji (Oladeji Olatunji) (R) and Swarmz (Brandon Montel Scott) exchange punches during their X Series 007 Light heavyweight bout at Wembley Arena on May 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

While Swarmz's music career was taking off, he also showcased his skills in the boxing ring. With an impressive record of 147 wins, of which 143 were knock-outs, Swarmz established himself as a force to be reckoned with in professional boxing. His prowess in the ring and his ongoing beef with fellow Youtuber KSI led to a much-anticipated boxing match between the two, further elevating his status in the entertainment world.

Social Media Influence

Ryan Taylor (left) and Swarmz during the weigh-in at BOXPARK Wembley, London. Picture date: Friday January 13, 2023. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

Swarmz's influence isn't limited to music and boxing. He boasts a strong presence on social media platforms, with 1 million followers on Instagram, 15.7k on Twitter, and 10.8k subscribers on YouTube at the time of writing. Based in South East London, Swarmz continues to engage and entertain his fans, solidifying his position as a multifaceted entertainer.

Swarmz's journey from a young boy influenced by Jamaican music to a rapper, footballer, and boxing star is inspirational. His net worth of $2 million US Dollars in 2023 is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and versatility. As Swarmz continues to evolve and explore new avenues, his fans and followers eagerly await what the future holds for this dynamic entertainer.