Angelica Ross Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Pose” Star Worth?

On November 28, 1980, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was gifted with a force to be reckoned with — Angelica Ross. This burgeoning star would soon traverse the realms of acting, entrepreneurship, and activism with both elegance and fervor. From challenging beginnings as a young transgender woman to breaking barriers in Hollywood, Angelica's story is a symphony of defiance and determination. By 2023, her myriad accomplishments and trailblazing efforts have garnered not just accolades and respect but also a net worth of $5 million, as pinpointed by Allfamousbirthday.

Cue Lights, Camera, Action: Angelica's Hollywood Foray

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Angelica Ross, Emmy-nominated actor and star of "Pose" and "American Horror Story" on FX and now as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" on Broadway attends the 2022 Gotham Awards nominations announcement at Cipriani Wall Street on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute )

Ross's foray into the world of entertainment is studded with significant milestones. Gaining widespread acclaim for her role in the critically celebrated series Pose, she brought to life the nuances and struggles of the transgender community, simultaneously making history. This was just the prelude. A defining role in American Horror Story: 1984 further cemented her place as a formidable actress, making her one of the few transgender performers to secure a leading role in a major series.

The Tech Maven: A Digital Dynamo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Angelica Ross and Dominque Jackson. Speak onstage during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza .On March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Before Angelica graced the silver screen, her brilliance was evident in a rather contrasting domain: technology. She also founded TransTech Social Enterprises to uplift transgender individuals, providing them with job training and opportunities in the tech industry. This endeavor wasn't merely about employment; it was about creating spaces of inclusivity and empowerment in an industry often criticized for its homogeneity.

Advocate With Audacity: Speaking Truth To Power

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: Angelica Ross during a photocall for her Broadway debut. As "Roxie Hart" in the hit musical "Chicago" at The CIVILIAN Hotel on August 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Ross's journey isn't limited to the domains of acting and technology. She's a staunch advocate for transgender rights. Ross often uses her platform to shed light on the trials and triumphs of the LGBTQ+ community. Her voice, echoing the sentiments of many, became a clarion call for change. She pushed boundaries and prompted conversations on inclusivity, representation, and love.

It's rare to find an individual whose life is a tapestry of such diverse threads. Each is distinct yet interwoven with the other. With every role she undertakes, whether on screen, in the tech world, or on the activist front, Angelica Ross keeps redefining the paradigms of excellence and purpose.