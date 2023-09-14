Apple iPhone 15: Release Date, Price, Features & More

Apple unveiled the latest iPhone model on September 12. Although there are more of the same, there are also significant differences. This year, the products announced at the Apple Event are three-fold. The Apple Watch Series 9 was introduced, as well as the Apple Watch Series Ultra 2, and also the iPhone 15 series. The event, tagged “Wonderlust,” was held at Apple Park, and received extensive media coverage.

The annual unveiling event typically covers product announcements and information about upcoming software updates. The upgrades contained in the iPhone 15 series, however, are far beyond just software advancements. It is a significantly improved iteration of the iPhone 14, which has continued to reach new heights with each upgrade. The iPhone 15 also boasts some swanky new features that would appeal to most tech-savvy users. Nonetheless, even regular Joes will enjoy the new line of upcoming Apple products. The iPhone has now become a substitute for recording studios, movie cameras, and more. In this internet age where technology advances daily, the iPhone may arguably be heads and shoulders above every other smartphone out right now. It will also be available to pre-order on Apple’s website from Friday, September 15.

Introducing The iPhone 15 Plus, Pro & ProMax

The iPhone 15 series consists of four variants of the model. These are: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. They are the seventeenth-generation flagship iPhones and are preceded by the iPhone 14 series. Much like the 14, however, the latest gadget will share the same model system, with minor adjustments for better user experience.

The Design

Keeping the trend of the last few generations of iPhones, the design changes on the iPhone 15 are not particularly new. Specifically, the model shares a striking similarity with models from the previous generations, especially the iPhone 14. However, the subtle changes in the design of the iPhone 15 series may make all the difference to some, owing entirely to their distinction, especially with the Pro models.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus look quite similar to the iPhone 14, but have been designed to be more comfortable to hold. A slight curve on the back edges of the 15 and 15 Plus models should ensure more comfort with handling the phones. The iPhone 15 also weighs slightly less than the iPhone 14, at an outstanding 6.03 oz (171.0g). Similarities between the base 14 and 15 models also include the volume controls and lock/unlock button, which appear in the same locations. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in the following colors; black, blue, green, yellow, and pink.

With the Pro models, however, the design of the iPhone 15 is more dramatically upgraded. Most notably, the materials the Pro models are made of are vastly different. For example, the frames of the iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are reportedly made of aerospace-grade titanium. This is as opposed to the stainless steel frames of the iPhone 14 series. Additionally, the mute switch has been replaced by a new customizable action button. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have four new color options. They are listed on the Apple website as black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

New Features On iPhone 15: USB-C Charging & More

The sizes of the standard and pro models of the iPhone 15 have stayed the same as the iPhone 14 series. However, the resolution of the 15 series is notably higher than the 14, as well as older models. Furthermore, the lightning connector has finally been ditched for the USB-C, making the iPhone 15 series the first generation of iPhones with this feature. The inclusion of this feature leads to the next interesting addition to the latest iPhones -- reverse charging. Apple Watches and 2nd-gen AirPods Pros can now be charged by plugging into an iPhone 15. AirPods Pros will similarly include a USB-C port for charging.

Another noteworthy new feature is the installment of the A17 Pro chip on the phones. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro models have the Apple GPU 6-core installed. They also each have a RAM of 8GB, more phone memory than any of the older iterations of the iPhone. Finally, as expected, the cameras on these iPhones are much cooler and more dynamic than their predecessors. According to the iPhone 15 trailer, the iPhone 15 Pro has “a camera that can literally shoot a blockbuster film.”

Prices and Release

The prices of the iPhone 15 series depend on the model and specifications of the smartphone. Below is a breakdown of the price of each iPhone in the series.

(Standard) iPhone 15

128GB: $799

256GB: $899

512GB: $1,099

iPhone 15 Plus

128GB: $899

256GB: $999

512GB: $1,199

(Advanced) iPhone 15 Pro

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

512GB: $1,299

1TB: $1,499

iPhone 15 Pro Max

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,399

1TB: $1,599

The iPhone 15 series will be available for pre-order on the Apple website on September 15. It will appear in stores a week after on September 22, 2023.