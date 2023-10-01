Franz Wagner Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Franz Wagner, the 21-year-old NBA sensation, has been making waves in the basketball world. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $5 million US dollars, according to Media Referee, a figure that reflects his growing prominence in the sport. But how did Wagner achieve this impressive net worth in such a short span of time? Let's delve into his journey.

Born in Berlin, Germany, on August 27, 2001, Wagner's passion for basketball was evident from a young age. He began his professional journey with Alba Berlin in the Basketball Bundesliga. By 2019, he had already made a mark by winning the title of BBL’s Best German Young Player. His talent also shone in international competitions. When he represented Germany's youth national teams, he clinched a gold medal at the 2018 Albert Schweitzer Tournament.

Wagner's talent was not limited to European shores. He moved to the United States to play for the University of Michigan from 2019 to 2021. Despite facing challenges like a wrist injury in 2019, he bounced back and later named to the 2020 Big Ten All-Freshman Team. His performance during his second year was particularly noteworthy, with 14 double-figure games and 4 games where he scored more than 20 points.

NBA Journey

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Franz Wagner pose for photos after Wagner was drafted by the Orlando Magic during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Wagner's NBA journey began when he was drafted by the Orlando Magic as the 8th overall pick in 2021. His debut season was nothing short of spectacular. Furthermore, he earned the title of NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December and even made it to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Such achievements in a debut season are a testament to his skill and dedication to the game.

Contract And Salary

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 10: Franz Wagner #9 of Germany poses with his gold medal and the net after the FIBA Basketball World Cup Final victory over Serbia at Mall of Asia Arena on September 10, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Germany won 83-77. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Wagner's financial success can be attributed to his lucrative contract with the Orlando Magic. He signed a 4-year deal worth $22 million, with a guaranteed amount of $10,266,120. This contract ensures he receives an average annual salary of $5,695,483. With such earnings and potential for more in the future, it's no wonder his net worth has seen a significant boost.

Personal Life And Endorsements

TOPSHOT - Germany's Franz Wagner celebrates after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup final game against Serbia in Manila on September 10, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

While Wagner has been quite private about his personal life, it's known that he was born and raised in Germany. Currently, he seems to be focused solely on his basketball career. Moreover, as of 2023, there haven't been any reports of him securing major brand deals or endorsements. However, given his rising popularity and impressive on-court performances, it's only a matter of time before brands take notice.

Conclusion

Franz Wagner's journey from Berlin to the NBA has been nothing short of inspiring. Moreover, his dedication, skill, and passion for the game have earned him a spot among the emerging stars of basketball. With a net worth of around $5 million as of 2023 and a promising career ahead, Wagner is undoubtedly a name to watch out for in the coming years.