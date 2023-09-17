Evan Mobley Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Evan Mobley, a name that resonates with basketball enthusiasts and NBA followers alike, has made significant strides in the world of professional basketball. As of 2023, this NBA star's net worth is estimated to be a staggering $36.6 million US dollars, according to WTFoot. But how did Mobley amass such wealth in such a short span of time? Let's delve deeper into his journey.

Born on June 18th, 2001, in San Diego, California, Evan Mobley's passion for basketball was evident from a young age. He attended the Rancho Christian School in California, where he showcased his prowess on the court. As a junior, he averaged 19.2 points per game (PPG), 10.4 rebounds per game (RPG), and 4.7 blocks per game (BPG). By his senior year, these numbers had improved, with Mobley averaging 20.5 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 5.2 BPG, and 4.6 assists per game (APG). His exceptional performances didn't go unnoticed, earning him the title of California Gatorade Player of the Year twice.

The NBA Journey Begins

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: Evan Mobley #4 of the USC Trojans dribbles against Corey Kispert #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Mobley's college years at the University of Southern California (USC) further solidified his reputation. He was honored with titles such as the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Freshman of the Year. His stats were equally impressive, with an average of 16.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.9 BPG, and 2.4 APG.

The Cleveland Cavaliers recognized his potential and selected him as their third overall pick during the 2021 NBA Drafts. In his debut year, Mobley played 46 regular season games, averaging 14.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.7 BPG, and 2.6 APG.

Evan Mobley's Financial Milestones

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks against Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on October 06, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In August 2021, Mobley signed a lucrative contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This contract guaranteed him an annual salary of $9.2 million, translating to about $25,112 per day. To put this into perspective, the average American would need to work for nearly 19 years to earn what Mobley makes in just one month.

His net worth of $36.6 million encompasses not only his NBA salary but also endorsements, sponsorships, and other ventures. The Cleveland Cavaliers' decision to pick Mobley as their third overall choice in the 2021 NBA Drafts led to a 4-year deal, guaranteeing him $36,664,177 over its duration.

Beyond Basketball

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 28: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers pauses on the court during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 28, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/NBAE via Getty Images)

While Mobley's basketball skills are undeniable, there's more to him than just the game. He's known for his grounded nature and focus on his career. Currently single, the 20-year-old California native is dedicated to enhancing his game with the Cavaliers.

Basketball runs deep in the Mobley family. Evan's older brother, Isaiah, plays power forward for the Trojans in the Pac-12 Conference League. Their father, Eric Mobley, has also made his mark in basketball, working as an assistant coach at USC.

Conclusion

Evan Mobley's journey from a young boy in San Diego to an NBA star with a net worth of $36.6 million is nothing short of inspirational. His dedication, hard work, and passion for the game have not only earned him accolades but also financial success. As he continues to play and grow in the NBA, fans and followers eagerly await what the future holds for this young star.