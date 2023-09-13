Tabitha Clifft Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Too Hot To Handle” Star Worth?

The world of reality television has given rise to numerous stars, and Tabitha Clifft is no exception. As of 2023, the UK-based model, reality star, and social media personality has an estimated net worth of $400,000, according to WikiOfCelebs. But how did she amass this wealth, and what factors contributed to her financial success? Let's delve deeper into the life and career of this Too Hot To Handle sensation.

Tabitha Clifft's journey to fame began with her participation in the second season of the popular Netflix show Too Hot To Handle. This platform catapulted her into the limelight and earned her the tag of a "reality star." But her journey didn't start there. Before her stint on the show, Tabitha was already making waves in the modeling industry, collaborating with various brands and showcasing her modeling photos on her Instagram account.

Social Media Influence

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Tabitha Clifft attends streaming service NOW's Bahrain Grand Prix watch party. To celebrate the start of the 2022 Formula 1 Season and NOW’s Sports Membership offer. Where F1 fans can stream every race for just GBP20 per month, on March 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for NOW)

With the rise of social media platforms, influencers have found a lucrative avenue to monetize their popularity. Tabitha is no different. As of the last count, she boasts over 330,000 followers on Instagram alone. Such a massive following makes her an attractive proposition for brands looking for influencers to promote their products. With an impressive average engagement rate, Tabitha's estimated earnings from a single sponsored post on Instagram can be as high as $800.

Diversifying Her Portfolio

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Emily Miller and Tabitha Clifft seen attending PrettyLittleThing by Molly Mae - launch party at Novikov on August 26, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

Beyond her earnings from modeling and social media, Tabitha has ventured into health and fitness. Many might be surprised to learn that she is a certified health coach and integrated nutritionist. She has channeled this expertise into creating and selling fitness and health-related e-books through her website, Glow By Tabitha. These e-books, which offer valuable tips and tricks to improve one's health and lifestyle, are priced between £30 and £50. Further, Tabitha's entrepreneurial spirit doesn't stop at e-books. She is managed by Anything But Regular, a creative and influencer agency. Additionally, she has a presence on other social media platforms, including TikTok, where she has garnered over 100,000 followers, and Twitter, which she joined in 2021.

Conclusion

Tabitha Clifft's net worth of $400,000 in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, versatility, and ability to leverage her popularity across various platforms. From reality TV to modeling and social media influencing to health coaching, she has diversified her income streams, ensuring a steady flow of revenue. As she continues to grow her brand and explore new ventures, there's no doubt that her net worth will see an upward trajectory in the coming years.