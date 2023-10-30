Gerrie Labuschagne Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Too Hot To Handle” Star Worth?

Explore Gerrie Labuschagne’s journey from rugby star to “Too Hot To Handle” sensation and discover his 2023 net worth.

BYJake Skudder
Gerrie Labuschagne Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Too Hot To Handle” Star Worth?

In reality TV, few stars shine as brightly as Gerrie Labuschagne. The South African rugby union player turned reality TV sensation has made quite a name for himself, both on and off the field. As of 2023, Gerrie Labuschagne's net worth is estimated to be around $1 million US dollars, according to The TV Junkies. But how did he amass such wealth, and what has contributed to his rise in fame?

Gerrie Labuschagne's journey to stardom began on the rugby fields of South Africa. Born in Brakpan, South Africa, on December 5, 1995, Gerrie showcased his talent early on. He attended Die Anker Bootcamp School, where his passion for rugby was ignited. His skills were further honed at the University of the Free State, where he competed in the Under 19s Provincial Championship in 2014.

His prowess on the field was undeniable. A video of him striking a penalty from an impressive 80 meters during a training session went viral, showcasing his talent to a wider audience. However, it wasn't just his local Falcons side that noticed his abilities. Gerrie's career took off when he joined teams like the Free State Cheetahs, Golden Lions, Pumas Rugby, and the Yamaha Jubilo squad in Japan's Top League.

Too Hot To Handle: A New Chapter

While his rugby career flourished, Gerrie took a detour into reality TV. He debuted on the popular show "Too Hot To Handle" in its sixth episode. Despite joining the show late, he quickly became a fan favorite, charming viewers and fellow contestants alike. His budding relationship with Georgia Hassarati added another layer of intrigue to his storyline.

However, like all reality TV stars, Gerrie's journey on the show wasn't without controversy. Rumors swirled about his past relationships and the reasons behind his selection for the show. But through it all, Gerrie remained a standout player, both on "Too Hot To Handle" and in rugby.

The Million-Dollar Question: Gerrie's Net Worth

The combination of a successful rugby career and a stint on a hit reality TV show has undoubtedly contributed to Gerrie's impressive net worth. As of 2023, it's estimated to be between $800,000 and $1 million. This figure is a testament to his hard work, talent, and ability to diversify his career. While his earnings from rugby and endorsements form a significant portion of his wealth, his appearance on Too Hot To Handle likely added a substantial amount to his net worth. Reality TV stars often command hefty appearance fees, brand endorsements, and other post-show opportunities.

Looking Ahead

At just 28 years old, Gerrie Labuschagne has already achieved so much. With a height of 6 feet 5 inches and weighing 92 kg, he's a force to be reckoned with, both on the rugby field and off. His hazel eyes and light brown hair have charmed many. Yet, it's his talent and determination that have truly set him apart.

As we look to the future, it's clear that Gerrie Labuschagne's star is only set to rise further. Whether he chooses to continue in the world of rugby, delve deeper into the entertainment industry, or explore new avenues altogether, one thing is certain: Gerrie Labuschagne is a name we'll be hearing for a long time.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Jake Skudder
Jake is the SEO Content Lead for HotNewHipHop. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, gaming and music across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy. His work has also been featured on GiveMeSport, Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy. Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019. As well as his work for HNHH, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years. Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company's social channels. Jake's favourite Hip Hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys and Body Count.