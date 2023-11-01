Savannah Labrant Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?

In the ever-evolving world of social media influencers, Savannah Labrant stands out as a prominent figure. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $3 million US dollars, according to Sportskeeda, a testament to her hard work, dedication, and ability to connect with her audience. But how did she amass such wealth, and what are the various avenues that contribute to her income?

Born Savannah Soutas on March 2, 1993, she began her career as a model. However, her passion for fashion and photography soon led her to start a blog and a YouTube channel. Over time, she transitioned to TikTok, where she amassed a staggering following of 29.2 million fans. Hailing from Orange County, California, Savannah's Christian faith has always played a significant role in her life. Her personal journey saw her becoming a mother at 19 to her daughter, Everleigh. Despite the challenges of young motherhood, she continued her education and completed her undergraduate degree.

Diverse Platforms, Diverse Earnings

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Internet personalities Cole LaBrant (L) and Savannah Soutas attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Ben-Hur" at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Savannah's influence spans multiple platforms, each contributing to her net worth:

TikTok

Savannah's TikTok journey began when the platform was still known as Musical.ly. With 29.2 million followers and 1.5 billion likes, she shares dance videos featuring herself and her daughter, Everleigh. While the exact earnings per video remain undisclosed, her massive following suggests significant earnings from sponsored content.

YouTube

Together with her husband, Cole Labrant, Savannah started a YouTube channel initially named "Cole&Sav." It was later rebranded to "The Labrant Family" as their family grew. With 13.1 million subscribers and 4.5 billion views, the channel's estimated yearly income stands at a whopping $1.8 million.

Instagram

Savannah's Instagram journey took off when one of her photographs went viral. Currently, with 6.9 million followers, she enjoys an engagement rate that potentially earns her between $4,000 to $46,000 monthly.

Other Ventures

Apart from her primary platforms, Savannah also runs a photography account named "Little Red Rose Photography." Additionally, she has her own clothing line available on Swirlboutique, with prices ranging between $60 to $190.

The Lifestyle Of The Labrant Family

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Savannah LaBrant, Everleigh LaBrant and Cole LaBrant attend the Nickelodeon Halo Awards 2017 at Pier 36 on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

The Labrant family's lifestyle is nothing short of luxurious. Residing in Los Angeles, they often share glimpses of their opulent life with their followers. One such instance was a 2019 video tour of their new home. Additionally, they own a Cadillac Escalade valued at approximately $80,000.

Savannah Labrant's journey from a young model to a multi-platform influencer is truly inspiring. Her diverse talents, combined with her ability to connect with her audience, have played a pivotal role in her success. With a net worth of $3 million in 2023, she stands as a testament to the potential of the digital age. As the world of social media continues to evolve, influencers like Savannah Labrant will undoubtedly continue to shape and redefine the landscape.