Ashley Darby Net Worth 2023: What Is The “RHOP” Star Worth?

Explore Ashley Darby’s journey from humble beginnings to “RHOP” stardom and the factors behind her impressive net worth in 2023.

BYJake Skudder
Ashley Darby Net Worth 2023: What Is The “RHOP” Star Worth?

Ashley Darby, a prominent figure in reality television, has made a significant mark with her appearance on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP). As of 2023, her net worth stands at an impressive $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what factors contributed to her financial success? Let’s delve deeper into her journey.

Ashley’s story is one of resilience and determination. Hailing from Maryland, she was the eldest child in her family. With the responsibility of supporting her single mother and younger siblings, Ashley took on multiple jobs from a young age. Her commitment to her family’s well-being is evident in her decision to work while pursuing her education at the University of Maryland.

A Pageant Winner’s Journey

ashley darby
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Michael Darby and Ashley Boalch Darby attend “Real Housewives Of Potomac” Premiere Party at The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City on April 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

While juggling her responsibilities, Ashley’s life took a turn when she was scouted to participate in the Miss District of Columbia Pageant. Her charm and charisma led her to clinch the title in 2011. This win boosted her confidence and opened doors to numerous opportunities, including her stint on RHOP. Further, Ashley’s personal life has also been a topic of interest for many. She met Michael Darby, an Australian real estate magnate, and their love story blossomed despite the significant age gap. Being 29 years older than Ashley, Michael raised eyebrows, but the couple’s love pushed forward. They tied the knot after four years of dating, and Ashley became a stepmother to Michael’s two sons. Together, the couple also welcomed two children. In 2022, they announced their divorce.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

ashley darby
PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 14: TV personalities Karen Huger, Charisse Jackson Jordan, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Robyn Dixon arrive at the 2016 Winter TCA Tour – NBCUniversal Press Tour Day 2 at Langham Hotel on January 14, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Beyond her television appearances, Ashley has showcased her entrepreneurial spirit. With a vision of introducing authentic Australian cuisine to the DC area, she launched Oz Restaurant and Bar with her husband’s support. This establishment prides itself on offering fresh and wholesome ingredients, reflecting Ashley’s commitment to health and wellness.

Conclusion

Ashley Darby’s net worth is a testament to her hard work, determination, and ability to seize opportunities. Her journey is inspiring, from supporting her family at a young age to becoming a successful entrepreneur and reality TV star. As she continues to make waves in the entertainment and business sectors, her net worth will likely grow further in the coming years.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Jake Skudder
Jake is the SEO Content Lead for HotNewHipHop. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, gaming and music across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy. His work has also been featured on GiveMeSport, Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy. Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019. As well as his work for HNHH, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years. Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company's social channels. Jake's favourite Hip Hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys and Body Count.