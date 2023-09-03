Meg Ryan Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?

Meg Ryan, an iconic figure in the world of Hollywood, has a net worth that’s nothing short of impressive. As of 2023, the actress boasts an estimated net worth of around $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth? Let’s delve into her journey.

Born Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra on November 19, 1961, in Fairfield, Connecticut, Meg Ryan’s passion for the arts was evident from a young age. She pursued journalism at the University of Connecticut and New York University. To support herself during college, she took up roles in commercials and even had brief stints in soap operas. During this time, she adopted the screen name “Meg Ryan,” inspired by her mother’s maiden name.

Meg Ryan’s Rise To Stardom

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Meg Ryan attends the ‘Countdown to Zero’ Photo Call held at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual International Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2010 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Meg’s breakthrough came when she secured a role in the soap opera As The World Turns from 1982 to 1984. However, the 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally catapulted her to international fame. This success opened doors to romantic comedies like Sleepless in Seattle, French Kiss, and You’ve Got Mail. These films not only solidified her position as America’s Sweetheart but also made her one of the highest-paid actresses of her time. At the peak of her career, Meg was raking in between $10-15 million per film, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

Beyond Romantic Comedies

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Actress Meg Ryan speaks onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

While Meg is best known for her roles in romantic comedies, she has showcased her versatility by taking on diverse roles. She ventured into dramas, thrillers, and even romantic social drama films. One notable performance was in When a Man Loves a Woman, where she played a high-school guidance counselor. This role departed from her typical romantic-comedy characters, proving her mettle as a versatile actress.

Meg Ryan’s Earnings Over The Years

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 08: Meg Ryan attends the 350th Anniversary Gala : Photocall At Opera Garnieron May 08, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)

Meg’s earnings have been nothing short of impressive. In the mid-90s, she earned a whopping $5 million for the historical drama I.Q. By 1998, she was pocketing $10.5 million for You’ve Got Mail. Adjusted for inflation, her earnings for that year alone would be equivalent to $30 million today. Between 1994 and 2002, Meg accumulated over $60 million in film salaries.

Personal Life, Philanthropy, Real Estate

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 05: CEO of Doha Film Institute Fatma Al Remaihi and Meg Ryan pose with members of the jury at the closing ceremony and screening of ‘The Red Turtle’ during the Ajyal Youth Film Festival on December 5, 2016 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Beyond the silver screen, Meg’s life has been equally eventful. She was married to actor Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001 and has a son named Jack. After a hiatus from Hollywood, she announced the adoption of a girl from China in 2006. During her break, Meg collaborated with CARE, a charitable organization focused on alleviating poverty.

Meg’s investments aren’t limited to her film career. Over the years, she has made significant real estate investments. She once owned a mansion in LA’s Bel-Air neighborhood, which she sold for $11.1 million. She also owned properties in Chappaquiddick Island, New York City, and Montecito, California, with each property transaction bringing in substantial returns.

In Conclusion

Meg Ryan’s net worth is a testament to her talent, hard work, and smart investment choices. From her early days in Fairfield to becoming one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, Meg’s journey is truly inspirational. As of 2023, with a net worth of $85 million, she continues to be a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry.