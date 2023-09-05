Kevin Costner Net Worth 2023: What Is The Movie Star Worth?

Kevin Costner, a famed legendary actor, has an estimated net worth of $250 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such a fortune, and what has contributed to his financial success over the years?

Costner is not just an actor; he’s a multi-faceted talent. He’s been a film producer, director, television producer, singer, musician, and even a businessperson. In the 1980s and 1990s, Costner was among the highest-paid actors globally, thanks to roles in blockbuster movies like Dances with Wolves and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

In 1991, Costner earned a whopping $50 million, primarily from his backend points on Dances with Wolves. Adjusted for inflation, that’s akin to earning $110 million today. The film bagged seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The following year, his earnings from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves amounted to $40 million.

Recent Ventures & Earnings

Kevin Costner (center) and Jim Wilson (left), won the Best Picture Oscar for Dances with Wolves (1990), which they co-produced. Costner also won Best Director for the same film. Michael Blake won for Best Screenplay.

In recent times, Costner has received acclaim for his role in the television series Yellowstone. Before the fifth season, he signed a deal with Paramount, which increased his salary to $1.2 million per episode. This would mean he’s set to earn $19.2 million for the season. If a sixth season comes to fruition, his per-episode salary could rise to $1.5 million, totaling $24 million for the season.

Personal Life & Financial Decisions

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 01: Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox’s “The Art Of Racing In The Rain” held at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Born in Lynwood, California, in 1955, Costner’s journey to Hollywood stardom wasn’t straightforward. He took acting classes, worked odd jobs, and faced countless auditions before making a mark in the 1980s. His significant break came with the 1987 film The Untouchables, followed by his directorial and acting role in Dances with Wolves in 1990.

Costner’s business acumen is evident in his real estate investments and other ventures. In 2004, he opened Tatanka: The Story of the Bison, an attraction in South Dakota, and has invested in the Midnight Star Casino in Deadwood. Further, his personal life has also seen significant financial decisions. After divorcing his first wife, Cindy Silva, in the mid-1990s, Costner agreed to an $80 million divorce settlement, one of Hollywood’s most expensive at the time. In 2023, his second wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce. Despite a prenup agreement, she requested monthly support totaling $250,000, excluding child-related expenses.

Real Estate Investments

BERLIN – OCTOBER 17: Actor and singer Kevin Costner performs on stage with his band Modern West during the Mc Donalds Fundraising Gala at Hyatt Hotel on October 17, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Costner’s real estate portfolio is nothing short of impressive. He owns a 160-acre property in Aspen, Colorado, which he rents out for a staggering $30,000 per night. In Carpinteria, California, he has pieced together a remarkable estate made up of three side-by-side properties. He also owns a 17-acre plot overlooking the ocean in the same area, which he acquired for $28.5 million in 2006.

In Conclusion

CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 21: Kevin Costner attends ‘A conversation with Kevin Costner from Paramount Network and Yellowstone’ during the Cannes Lions Festival 2018 on June 21, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)

Kevin Costner’s net worth of $250 million in 2023 is a testament to his talent, business acumen, and strategic decisions. From blockbuster movies to successful television series and wise real estate investments, Costner’s journey in the entertainment industry and beyond is truly inspiring. His net worth reflects his hard work, dedication, and passion for his craft as he continues to make waves in Hollywood and the business world.