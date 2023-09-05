Catherine Paiz Net Worth 2023: What Is The Tik Tok Influencer Worth?

Catherine Paiz, a name that resonates with millions across social media platforms, has made significant strides in the digital world. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $2 million US dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what makes her stand out in the crowded world of influencers?

Born in Montreal, Canada, in August 1990, Catherine Paiz is not just a TikTok influencer. She’s a Canadian actress and a prominent social media personality. She’s best recognized for collaborating with her husband as part of the YouTube sensation, The ACE Family. Together with their three children, they have captured the hearts of many, making their family one of the most followed on YouTube.

The ACE Family’s Digital Empire

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The ACE Family’s YouTube channel boasts an impressive following. With over 19 million subscribers and a staggering 4 billion views, it’s clear that Catherine and her family have a knack for creating content that resonates. One of their videos, “The Best Proposal of All Time,” has garnered over 35 million views. Beyond YouTube, Catherine’s influence extends to other platforms. She has a whopping 7.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million on Twitter.

Catherine’s Foray Into Acting

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actress Catherine Paiz attends ChaCha The Wave And Jamie Foxx Foundation's 1st Annual Charity Celebrity Basketball Game at Private Residence on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

While many know her for her digital presence, Catherine’s talents aren’t limited to social media. She has showcased her acting skills in several projects. In 2019, she was part of the TV mini-series The ACE Family Documentary: Welcome to Our Life. She also appeared in video shorts like The ACE Family: Giddy Up in 2019 and The ACE Family: Only One in 2020. Her filmography includes roles in movies such as Lilin’s Brood and Monday Nights at Seven in 2016 and You Can’t Have It in 2017.

Real Estate Ventures & Challenges

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JUNE 12: Catherine Paiz in the ring with her husband Austin McBroom. After he won his match during LiveXLives Social Gloves: Battle of the Platform match – YouTubers vs. TikTokers on June 12, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Catherine and her husband Austin made headlines in May 2019 when they purchased a mid-construction property in Woodland Hills, California, for $10.6 million. They invested millions more to complete the construction. This resulted in a luxurious residence featuring a half basketball court, a mini-put course, and a stunning infinity pool.

However, their journey with this property wasn’t smooth. They faced challenges with a contractor and even lived without essential amenities like gas for over two years. Despite these hurdles, the family showcased their mansion in a YouTube tour. It included some memorable moments, such as Austin riding a jet ski in their infinity pool.

The Road Ahead

Catherine Paiz’s journey, from her early days in Montreal to becoming a global digital sensation, is inspiring. With a net worth of $2 million in 2023, she stands as a testament to the power of digital media and the opportunities it presents. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, there’s no doubt that Catherine and The ACE Family will remain at the forefront, captivating audiences worldwide.