Rhea Durham Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Rhea Durham, a prominent figure in the modeling industry, has amassed an impressive net worth of $50 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her journey from a middle-class upbringing in Lakeland, Florida, to the glamorous runways of the world’s fashion capitals is inspiring. Let’s delve into the life and career of this remarkable model.

Born July 1, 1978, in Lakeland, Florida, Rhea Durham grew up in a middle-class household. As the eldest of three siblings, she always had a sense of responsibility. Her academic journey took her to Lakeland Senior High School. However, destiny had other plans for her. At the tender age of 15, a modeling scout discovered her in a local mall. This chance encounter led to a lucrative $100,000 modeling contract, marking the onset of her illustrious career.

Modeling Milestones

Rhea Durham – Revlon Cover Girl during Revlon & Marie Claire host “Girls Night Out” at Cherry at W New York – The Tuscany in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by RJ Capak/WireImage)

Rhea’s modeling journey took her to global fashion hubs like New York City and Paris. She became a familiar face, gracing the covers of renowned fashion magazines such as Marie Claire, Elle, and French Vogue. Her talent and charisma also earned her a spot in the prestigious Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2000 and 2001. Apart from modeling, Rhea showcased her versatility with a guest appearance in the television sitcom Spin City in 2001.

Personal Life & Relationships

Actor Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham with their children Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace. Attend Wahlberg’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Cermony on July 29, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

Beyond her professional achievements, Rhea’s personal life has also been in the limelight. In 2001, she crossed paths with actor and former rapper Mark Wahlberg at a press event in New York City. Their first date was quite unconventional, with Wahlberg inviting her to attend church at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. This marked the beginning of their enduring romance. Over the years, the couple welcomed four children: Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace. In 2009, they solidified their bond with a private Catholic wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

Real Estate Ventures

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Actor Mark Wahlberg and model Rhea Durham arrive. At the AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi – Closing Night Gala – Screening Of Lionsgate’s “Patriots Day”. At TCL Chinese Theatre on November 17, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Rhea and Mark’s combined net worth has allowed them to make significant investments in real estate. In May 2009, they purchased an undeveloped lot in Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, for $8.25 million. They later transformed this space into a luxurious 30,000-square-foot residence with amenities like a golf course, basketball court, and movie theater. This property was sold in February 2023 for a whopping $55 million. Additionally, in August 2022, the couple invested in two vacant lots in the exclusive gated community of The Summit, located in the suburbs of Las Vegas.

Conclusion

WESTWOOD, CA – AUGUST 01: Model Rhea Durham attends a screening of Lionsgate’s “Shaun the Sheep Movie” at Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Rhea Durham’s net worth of $50 million in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and talent. From her early days in Lakeland to her global modeling ventures and real estate investments, Rhea’s journey combines professional success and personal fulfillment. As she continues to inspire many with her achievements, her net worth symbolizes her enduring legacy in the modeling world.