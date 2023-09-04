Elle MacPherson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Elle MacPherson, an iconic figure in the modeling and entertainment industry, boasts a net worth of approximately $95 million US dollars as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This staggering figure is a testament to her multifaceted career, spanning from the catwalks to the silver screen and even into the business realm. Let’s delve deeper into the journey of this Australian supermodel and discover the milestones that have contributed to her impressive net worth.

Born Eleanor Nancy Gow on March 29, 1964, in Killara, New South Wales, Australia, Elle MacPherson embarked on her modeling career somewhat unexpectedly. Initially, she intended to model temporarily to fund her law studies. However, destiny had other plans. By the mid-1980s, Elle had graced the covers of renowned magazines like Cosmopolitan, Elle, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue. Her consistent appearances in Elle magazine and her record five covers for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue earned her the nickname “The Body.”

Elle’s Foray Into Acting & Television

Portrait of Elle Macpherson (1989)Photo: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect*** SPECIAL RATES APPLY ***

Beyond modeling, Elle showcased her versatility by venturing into acting. She played Janine LaCroix, Joey Tribbiani’s love interest in the popular TV show Friends. Her filmography includes roles in movies like Sirens, If Lucy Fell, The Mirror Has Two Faces, and Batman & Robin. Additionally, she hosted shows like Britain’s Next Top Model and Fashion Star, further solidifying her presence in the entertainment industry.

Entrepreneurial Endeavors

Elle MacPherson during Bloomingdales and SuperModel Elle MacPherson Preview of “Once Upon a Time” Intimates Collection at Bloomingdales in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage)

Elle’s business acumen is as remarkable as her modeling prowess. In 1994, she founded Elle MacPherson Inc., launching a series of calendars. She later introduced the Your Personal Best – The Body workout videos. Her lingerie collection, Elle Macpherson Intimates, in collaboration with Bendon Limited Apparel, became a best-seller in Great Britain and Australia. Elle’s entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop there. She ventured into beauty products, served on the board of Hot Tuna Clothing, and co-founded a wellness company, WelleCo, which released The Super Elixir, a wellness supplement. Recognizing her business achievements, Glamour magazine honored her as Entrepreneur of the Year in 2005.

Personal Life, Philanthropy, & Real Estate

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Elle Macpherson poses during the launch of “Elle Macpherson Body” at Myer Sydney on September 13, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Elle’s personal life has been as eventful as her professional journey. She has been in relationships with notable figures like Billy Joel and financier Arpad Busson, with whom she shares two sons. She later married billionaire Jeffrey Soffer in 2013, though they announced their divorce in 2017.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Elle is deeply committed to philanthropy. She has been a European Ambassador for RED, raising funds for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. Additionally, she has served as an ambassador for UNICEF and the Smile Foundation.

Real estate has been another avenue for Elle’s investments. In 2018, she purchased a sprawling 9,000 square foot home in Coral Gables, Florida, for $8.1 million. This 7-bedroom estate underwent a complete renovation before Elle acquired it. She also co-owned a mansion in Aspen, Colorado, with Jeffrey Soffer, which they bought for $36.5 million.

Conclusion

Elle MacPherson’s net worth in 2023 reflects her hard work, determination, and ability to diversify her talents. From modeling to acting, hosting, and entrepreneurship, Elle has proven to be more than just a pretty face. Her journey inspires many, showcasing that one can achieve great heights in multiple arenas with passion and dedication.