Doutzen Kroes Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Doutzen Kroes, a name synonymous with beauty, grace, and success in the modeling industry, has carved a niche for herself in fashion and entertainment. As of 2023, her net worth stands at an impressive $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a testament to her hard work, dedication, and sheer talent. But how did she amass such wealth, and what makes her one of the most sought-after models globally?

Born on January 23, 1985, in the quaint village of Eastermar in the Netherlands, Doutzen’s journey to stardom was anything but ordinary. While her early years were marked by aspirations of becoming a speed skater, much like her parents, destiny had other plans. At 18, she sent her snapshots to a modeling agency in Amsterdam. Within two years, she was on her way to becoming a global sensation.

Achievements In The Modeling World

Doutzen’s association with Victoria’s Secret catapulted her to international fame. As a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she graced numerous campaigns and walked the ramp for their iconic fashion shows. Her versatility as a model is evident from her collaborations with brands. These include L’Oreal Paris and her appearances on the covers of renowned magazines. In 2013, she achieved a unique feat by appearing on four international covers of the coveted September issue of Vogue.

Doutzen’s Foray Into Acting & Writing

Apart from modeling, Doutzen explored her passion for acting and writing. She debuted in the Dutch 3D movie Nova Zembla in 2011 and later showcased her acting prowess in the blockbuster Wonder Woman in 2017. Additionally, she penned her experiences in fashion for the Dutch Marie Claire magazine from 2009 to 2010.

Philanthropic Endeavors & Personal Life

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Doutzen is deeply committed to charity work. She is particularly involved in HIV and AIDS prevention, reflecting her dedication to making a difference in the world. Further, on the personal front, Doutzen is married to Dutch music producer DJ Sunnery James Gore. The couple is blessed with two children. Financially, her journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From earning $1.5 million in 2007, she consistently ranked among the top-earning models, often exceeding $5 million per year.

Conclusion

Doutzen Kroes’s net worth of $35 million in 2023 is a culmination of her relentless efforts, diverse talents, and strategic choices. Her journey from a small village in the Netherlands to the global fashion stage inspires many. With her continued passion and dedication, there’s no doubt that Doutzen will continue to shine and inspire for years to come.