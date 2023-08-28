Sean O’Malley Shows Off New Face Tattoo

Sean O’Malley has quickly become one of the most exciting fighters in the entire UFC. Overall, he has risen through the ranks exceptionally fast. At the age of 28, he has shown that he can beat pretty much anyone. His rise to superstardom has been very fun to watch, and there is no doubt he will continue to be a star. Just last weekend, he was able to win the bantamweight title. Subsequently, he will get to defend this title. If he can keep it for a long time, then he will eventually go down as one of the division’s GOATs.

If you are a fan of O’Malley, then you are aware that one of his most defining traits is his looks. From his colorful hair to the tattoos all across his body, O’Malley is someone who definitely stands out. That said, it should come as no surprise that he decided to get himself yet another tattoo. This time around, however, he wanted to celebrate his incredible win. In fact, the tattoo he got is right on his face, near his forehead and temple, according to TMZ.

Sean O’Malley Is Celebrating

In the video above, you can see that the tattoo says “Champ” as well as “2023” in Roman Numerals. The tattoo isn’t huge or anything, so it probably didn’t take that long to get. Moreover, when you get a tattoo on your face, it typically hurts quite a bit. So getting something small was probably the best thing he could have done here. Face tattoos are getting more and more popular, so stuff like this shouldn’t shock anyone anymore.

With that being said, what do you think of Sean O’Malley and his new tattoo? Is it too much or should he have gone bigger? Let us know what you think, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

