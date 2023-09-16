Toni Duggan Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

Toni Duggan, a name synonymous with excellence in women's football, has made significant strides both on and off the pitch. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $2.5 million US dollars, according to Popular Net Worth, a testament to her prowess and dedication to the sport. But how did she amass such wealth, and what has her journey been like?

Born on July 25, 1991, in Liverpool, England, Toni Duggan embarked on her football journey from a young age. Her mother, Joanne Duggan, played a pivotal role in her upbringing, although details about her father remain undisclosed. Toni's educational journey saw her attending Notre Dame Catholic College in Everton, Liverpool, and later graduating from Loughborough College in 2010.

Professional Career Highlights

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Toni Duggan of Everton has a shot on goal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal Women and Everton Women at Meadow Park on October 10, 2021 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Duggan's professional career kickstarted with Everton Ladies in 2007. Her talent was evident as she scored crucial goals, including the game-winner in extra time against Watford Ladies, propelling the team to the FA Women’s Premier League Cup final. Duggan's efforts didn't go unnoticed, and as a result, she earned the FA Women’s Young Player of the Year award in 2009.

Her journey with Manchester City began in 2013, where she made headlines by becoming the first female player to clinch the club's Goal of the Season title. Duggan's stint with Barcelona Femeni started in 2017, and she played a crucial role in leading the team to the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in 2019. Following two seasons with Atletico Madrid, she returned to her roots, signing a two-year contract with Everton in 2021.

International Achievements

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 20: Toni Duggan of FC Barcelona celebrates their team's oppening goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League: Quarter Final First Leg match between Barcelona Women and LSK Kvinner Women at Mini Estadi on March 20, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

On the international front, Duggan's contributions to the England team have been noteworthy. She made her England Under-17 debut in 2007 and quickly climbed the ranks, representing the nation at Under-19, Under-20, and Under-23 levels. Her senior team debut came in 2012, and she has since been a consistent performer, even representing England in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Endorsements And Other Ventures

CARDIFF, WALES - AUGUST 31: Toni Duggan of England celebrates scoring their 1st goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier at Rodney Parade Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images)

Apart from her earnings on the pitch, Duggan's net worth has been bolstered by her endorsements. She has collaborated with renowned brands like McDonald’s, Adidas, Nike Football, and many others. These endorsements not only add to her financial portfolio but also highlight her marketability and influence in the world of sports.

Personal Life

While her professional life is an open book, Duggan has kept her personal life relatively private. She is currently in a relationship with a man named Tony. In 2022, she shared the joyous news of expecting her first child, which led to her taking a break from the WSL season.

Conclusion

Toni Duggan's net worth of $2.5 million in 2023 is a reflection of her hard work, dedication, and passion for football. From her early days in Liverpool to representing England on the global stage, her journey has been nothing short of inspirational. As she continues to play and inspire the next generation, her legacy in the world of women's football is firmly cemented.