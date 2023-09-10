Sydney Leroux Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

Sydney Leroux, a name that resonates with soccer enthusiasts worldwide, has made significant strides in the world of professional soccer. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $3 million US dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what factors contributed to her financial success? Let's delve deeper into the life and career of this soccer sensation.

Born on May 7, 1990, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Sydney Leroux was destined for greatness in the sports arena. Her mother was a former player for the Canadian national softball team, while her father pitched for the California Angels. With such a sports-centric lineage, it's no surprise that Sydney was drawn to the world of professional sports.

Sydney's Remarkable Soccer Journey

Sydney's soccer journey began with her youth soccer career, where she played for teams like Coquitlam City Wild, Sereno FC, and the UCLA Bruins. Her talent was evident early on, as she started her professional journey in 2005 with the Vancouver Whitecaps. At just 15, she was the youngest player ever to play for the squad. After a brief hiatus, she returned to the Whitecaps in 2011 and later joined the Seattle Sounders Women in 2013. Her journey continued with the Boston Breakers in the same year.

In 2014, Sydney made a significant move by joining the Seattle Reign FC of the National Women's Soccer League. While she initially played internationally for Canada's Under-19 squad in 2004, she shifted her allegiance and began representing the United States. From 2008 to 2010, she played for the U.S. Under-20 team and later for the U.S. senior side since 2011. One of her crowning achievements was winning a Gold medal for the US at the 2012 London Olympics.

Read More: Selina Wagner Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

Accolades And Endorsements

Sydney's prowess on the field has earned her numerous accolades. She was the coveted #1 pick by the Atlanta Beat during the 2012 WPS Draft, even before the league was suspended. Her skills were further recognized when she won the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Shoe in 2008.

Off the field, Sydney has also made a mark. She was featured in ESPN's The Body Issue in 2013, showcasing her athletic physique. Moreover, her popularity has led to endorsement deals that have significantly contributed to her net worth. She appeared in a commercial for Beats by Dre and signed endorsement contracts with renowned brands like Nestle Nesquick and BODYARMOR.

Read More: Nichelle Prince Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

The Road Ahead For Sydney Leroux

With a net worth of $3 million in 2023, Sydney Leroux stands as a testament to what dedication, hard work, and passion can achieve. As she continues to play and inspire countless young athletes worldwide, her net worth is only expected to grow. Her journey, filled with ups and downs, serves as an inspiration for many, proving that with perseverance, one can reach the pinnacle of success in any field.