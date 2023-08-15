“NBA 2K24” Trailer Revealed: Watch

Every single year, we get a brand-new NBA 2K game, with NBA 2k24 being the next one in the series. Overall, yearly sports games have become a bit polarizing. Ultimatley, this is due to the fact that a lot of the games play the exact same way. Seldom are new gameplay mechanics or modes added to the game. This is not just an issue with 2K but with all sports video games. One just has to look at the mess that is Madden to understand what we are talking about. Consequently, some consumers have actually grown to become quite cynical.

That said, NBA 2K24 is looking to turn that tide with a new mechanic called ProPLAY. Essentially, this mode helps deliver signature moves from players in the NBA. The developers have taken actual game film and have turned some of these moves into plays you can actually pull off in the game. Overall, it is a pretty cool idea that was shown off in the gameplay trailer, down below. If you are a big fan of the game, this could prove to be a huge game-changer.

“NBA 2K24” Trailer

As far as the gameplay here is concerned, this does feel like your run of the mill NBA 2K game. Unfortunately, aside from the new ProPLAY feature, the graphics and other modes all appear to be the same. That said, the game will likely be a huge draw on streaming platforms such as Twitch. The online mode and the MyCareer portions are extremely popular, and that will never change. Hopefully, there are a few surprises here for those who want a more complete experience.

If you are interested in this new game, you will be able to cop it as of September 8th.

