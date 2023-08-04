Puma Robinson Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Black Ink Crew” Star Worth?

Puma Robinson was a stand out star of “Black Ink Crew.” He’s had some ups and downs, but the show helped him amass a significant net worth.

BYJake Skudder
Puma Robinson Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Black Ink Crew” Star Worth?

In reality television, few names have impacted as much as Puma Robinson. Known for his role in the hit series Black Ink Crew, Robinson has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. As of 2023, Puma Robinson’s net worth is estimated to be around $150,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Puma Robinson’s Journey To Stardom

puma robinson net worth
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 20: Paul “Puma” Robinson is seen in Soho on April 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Robinson’s journey to fame was anything but easy. He started his career in the tattoo industry, quickly gaining recognition for his unique style and artistic flair. His talent caught the attention of VH1 producers, who offered him a role in their reality show Black Ink Crew. The show, which follows the lives of a group of tattoo artists and their clients, catapulted Robinson into the limelight.

The success of Black Ink Crew played a significant role in boosting Puma Robinson’s net worth. The show provided him with a steady income and opened up numerous opportunities for brand endorsements and collaborations. Robinson’s charismatic personality and unique style made him a fan favorite, further enhancing his marketability.

Puma’s Entrepreneurial Ventures

puma robinson net worth
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 02: Quani and Paul “Puma” Robinson attend “It Was All A Dream” Black Ink Gallery And Silent Auction at Black Ink Atlanta on April 02, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Robinson’s net worth isn’t solely a result of his reality TV fame. He is also a successful entrepreneur, launching his own tattoo shop, Art2Ink, in Harlem. The shop has become a popular destination for tattoo enthusiasts, contributing significantly to Robinson’s earnings. Despite his success, Robinson has remained grounded. He is known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in his hometown of the Bronx. He has used his platform to raise awareness about various social issues, further solidifying his status as a role model.

As of 2023, Puma Robinson’s net worth is estimated at around $150,000. This figure is a testament to his hard work, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit. Despite the challenges he has faced, Robinson has managed to build a successful career in the entertainment industry while also positively impacting his community.

The Future For Puma Robinson

Looking ahead, the future seems bright for Puma Robinson. With his continued involvement in Black Ink Crew and the success of his tattoo shop, his net worth is likely to continue growing. Moreover, his philanthropic efforts and commitment to his community suggest that Robinson’s influence extends far beyond his financial success.

In conclusion, Puma Robinson’s net worth in 2023 reflects his journey from a talented tattoo artist to a reality TV star and successful entrepreneur. His story inspires many, proving that with hard work and dedication, it’s possible to turn one’s passion into a profitable career.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Jake Skudder
Jake is the SEO Content Lead for HotNewHipHop. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, gaming and music across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy. His work has also been featured on GiveMeSport, Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy. Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019. As well as his work for HNHH, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years. Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company's social channels. Jake's favourite Hip Hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys and Body Count.