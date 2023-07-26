WWE News: Hulk Hogan Announces Engagement To Sky Daily

Hulk Hogan has captured an undisputed championship belt of the heart with the announcement that he has gotten engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sky Daily. Hogan and Daily met 18 months ago but Hogan reportedly popped the question last week in Tampa. The pair met soon after Hogan finalized his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, in early 2022. Daily works as a yoga instructor and has three children whom Hogan has “fallen in love with.”

Of course, Hogan’s love life has always been a subject of intrigue for the national media. Hogan married his first wife, Linda, in 1983. However, allegations of infidelity followed the championship wrestler for much of their marriage. Linda filed for divorce in 2007. Hogan later admitted that the divorce nearly drove him to suicide, but he was stopped by American Gladiators co-star Laila Ali. Hogan later met McDaniel in 2008 and married her in 2009. However, again, rumors of infidelity followed him. This included the release of an infamous sex tape in 2012. That incident would result in Gawker having to pay Hogan $31 million for releasing part of the sex tape online.

Read More: Hulk Hogan launches CBD brand

Third Time’s The Charm For Hogan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Hulk Hogan attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Hogan was “very nervous” to ask Daily to marry him. However, she was more than happy to say yes. It’s a little early for wedding details but we’re sure the eventual ceremony will be lovely. However, his love life is not the only reason that Hogan has been in the news lately.

Turning 70 this year, Hogan has opened up about his long wrestling career. He has been brutally candid about the toll that wrestling took on his body. The superstar claims to be unable to feel his legs. Furthermore, he told Men’s Health that he regrets not retiring earlier due to the physical consequences of a nearly 40-year pro wrestling career. However, Hogan has also hinted that he would like to potentially return to the ring one last time for a true retirement fight. Despite this, for now, it appears that Hogan is happy to focus on his impending nuptials and his new future with a new wife.

[via]