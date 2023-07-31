Patrick Mahomes’ Shoes: Best Picks

After a few Super Bowl rings and MVP wins, Patrick Mahomes has emerged a superstar quarterback. Beyond his talent on the field, Mahomes has also captivated sneaker enthusiasts with his collection of footwear. From his early days with Adidas to the launch of his very own signature shoe, the Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX, we explore the best shoes in his collection that have garnered admiration from athletes and sneakerheads alike.

Adidas Crazy BYW x PW Shoes (2017)

Image via Adidas

Since 2017, Patrick Mahomes has been a proud Adidas athlete, a collaboration that has yielded remarkable results. One of the notable pieces in his collection is the Adidas Crazy BYW x PW shoes. Because the designers had versatility in mind, they designed the shoe for situations both on and off the field. With striking aesthetics and cutting-edge technology, these shoes have become a go-to choice for the quarterback during his downtime. The Crazy BYW x PW shoes boast unrivaled comfort, ensuring Mahomes steps out in style without sacrificing practicality.

Freak Ultra Football Cleats (2018)

Image via Dick’s Sporting Goods

In 2018, the NFL witnessed Patrick Mahomes’ rise to stardom as he claimed the coveted MVP title. Considering that behind every successful athlete there’s great gear, Mahomes’ partnership with Adidas meant he had access to top-notch football cleats. The Freak Ultra football cleats offered unmatched traction, support, and stability, giving him the edge he needed on game days and in practice. These cleats are a crucial part of Mahomes’ on-field prowess and are widely celebrated for their innovative design.

A Sneak Peek Inside Mahomes’ Shoe Closet (2023)

Off the field, Patrick Mahomes’ shoes showcase his passion for footwear as a whole. is as obvious as it gets. In 2019, he and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews showed off a dedicated shoe closet. The closet houses an astounding 180 pairs of Mahomes’ favorite shoes. This personal space exemplifies his love for footwear, and it comes equipped with state-of-the-art security and voice-activated lighting systems to ensure the shoes are well-protected and displayed in all their glory. Some key pieces include the Yeezy Triple Black 750s, “The BAPE x UltraBoost 4.0 ‘Green Camo,” the Adidas Futurecraft 4D “Chalk White,” the Game Of Thrones x UltraBoost 4.0 “Night’s Watch,” and the Adidas PW Human Race NMD TR “Sun Glow.”

The Mahomes 1 Impact FLX: A Review of Excellence (2023)

Image via Adidas

With the launch of the Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX, sneaker enthusiasts and athletes wanted to experience the shoe’s performance firsthand. The shoe’s intricate design and 90’s aesthetic resonated with fans, making it a popular choice for those seeking a blend of flair and functionality. Detailed video reviews have praised the trainer-specific outsole and EVA-caged Boost technology, which ensure maximum support and cushioning during training sessions. At an accessible price point of $130, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX is a must-have for any aspiring athlete.

On that note, Mahomes’ overall journey from prodigy to Super Bowl champion mirrors the evolution of his sneakers. From his collaborations with adidas to the creation of his own sneaker, Patrick Mahomes’ shoes reflect his unmatched style. Additionally, his collection fittingly exhibits his influence on the sports and fashion world. As he continues to make history on and off the gridiron, fans await the next addition to his ever-expanding collection.