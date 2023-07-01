Michael Jordan Once Forced His Teammate To Call His Dad To Settle A $17,000 Debt

Michael Jordan’s relationship with gambling is a well-known facet of his legendary career. However, in 1993, Jordan was adamant that he simply enjoyed the occasional wager. “I enjoy it, it’s a hobby. If I had a problem, I’d be starving, hawking this watch, sell my championship rings, I would sell my house… My wife would have left me, or she’d be starving.” Despite this, Jordan loved to gamble. Scottie Pippen even claimed that Jordan would bet on the cartoon races on the Bulls jumbotron. However, Pippen also claimed that Jordan got the winner from the arena staffer beforehand.

In fact, Michael Jordan’s gambling was so well-known that it even spawned a conspiracy theory. When Jordan initially retired in 1993, many believed it was actually a secret suspension after a number of unflattering stories about Jordan’s gambling debts had come to light over the previous few years. However, yet another story from Jordan’s past is rumored to have come to light.

Jordan’s $17,000 Wager

LANDOVER, MD – CIRCA 1986: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball up court against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1986 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Jordan played for the Bulls from 1984-93 and 1995 – 98. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The latest Jordan story comes from There Is No Next, a new oral history of Jordan’s career by Sam Smith. According to former Bulls assistant Johnny Bach, Jack Haley once lost $17,000 to Jordan over the course of a flight to a road game. Jordan was well-known for playing cards to kill time on road game flights. However, many refused to play with him due to his extravagant bets. When Jordan learned that Haley didn’t have the money to pay him, the legend had a simple solution for his teammate – “You call Daddy Warbucks now. Daddy owns a restaurant.”

Haley’s father, Jack Haley Sr., was a well-known surfing pioneer in California. Known as “Mr. Excitement”, Haley Sr. had gone on to found the popular Captain Jack’s restaurant in Sunset Beach. Reportedly, Haley Sr. met with Jordan the next morning and paid him the $17,000. It was then that Jordan turned to the younger Haley and offered one last parting shot. “Don’t fucking play with me, Jack, if you can’t pay off. I don’t want your money, but you lost, and Daddy has to come with that money in cash.”

