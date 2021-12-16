Ron Perlman has clarified that he did not intend to threaten an unnamed Hollywood studio executive in his recent rant on Instagram. In the post in question, Perlman mentioned wanting to find where the person lives and told them to “be careful.” The studio exec was quoted as saying that want to continue the strike until union members start “losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

“Listen to me, motherfucker. There are a lot of ways to lose your house…Some of it is just figuring who fucking said that…and where he fucking lives,” Perlman said while adding, “Be careful, motherfucker.”

Ron Perlman At Permiere Of "The Tragedy Of Macbeth"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Ron Perlman attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “The Tragedy Of Macbeth” at DGA Theater Complex on December 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Later, Perlman replaced the post with a new video in which he held true to the sentiments of his previous comments but walked back the apparent threat. “It can’t all be about your fucking Porsche and your fucking stock prices,” he further argued. He then admitted he got “heated” in the earlier post. “As you can imagine, my reaction to somebody wishing that kind of harm on people in the very same industry that they call their own would engender a response. So, let me make something very clear right now. I don’t wish anybody any harm.”

Perlman continued, as noted by Fox News: “I hope the a—— who made that comment also doesn’t wish anybody any harm, but when you start going around and saying ‘we aren’t even gonna bargain with these f—— d——– until they start f—— bleeding and their families start bleeding.”

Ron Perlman Explains Earlier Comments

Outside of participating in the ongoing strike, Perlman has appeared in Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy, Drive, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and more.

