A lot was made about Shakira’s very public breakup with Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué in 2022. After nearly 10 years together, Shakira reportedly discovered infidelity on the part of Piqué. According to multiple reports, this came after his new paramour allegedly left jam out at their home. Shakira reportedly does not eat jam herself.

However, it appears that Shakira may have a new athletic love interest – the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler. Rumors began to circulate earlier this week after the pair were spotted at Novikov in London’s swanky Mayfair district. That was the most recent outing for the pair, who have been spotted several times since Shakira’s recent move to Miami with her children. It’s believed that the romance formed sometime after Shakira attended a Heat game in May. Butler was publicly in London to support young tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Shakira was also spotted at the All-England Club.

Butler Makes Shakira “Smile”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Shakira attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

After the London date, a source appeared to confirm the romance to Us Weekly. “They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” the source alleged. Furthermore, the source noted that the 13-year age gap doesn’t bother Shakira “whatsoever.” Furthermore, it appears that Butler is a bright spot for the singer after something of a rough period in her life. “Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him.”

It’s no secret that Piqué’s infidelity hurt the singer greatly. “This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” Shakira told Elle in September 2022. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. … It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it. And because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life.”

