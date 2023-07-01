NBA legend Dwyane Wade has been announced as a minority owner of the Chicago Sky. “We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone,” Wade told ESPN. “And so instead of tweeting out and saying ‘go support the W,’ instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level, and this was the next level for me. It’s a great opportunity to be a part of the league in its very early stages. … Growth is going to happen, and so I want to be a part of the growth of this league.”

“He has made an impact now in business and philanthropy in really significant ways that are abiding and authentic and true, and that is who we are at the Chicago Sky,” Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson told ESPN. “And so the fact that now he can help us be part of his story with that is extraordinary.” It’s the second major investment in the team in recent months. A 10% stake was sold for $85 million to a group led by Laura Ricketts in June.

Wade Joins Sky At Pivotal Moment

Wade’s ownership decision comes at a pivotal moment for the Sky. Two years ago, they were WNBA champions. But now the team is in a state of flux. After another deep playoff run in 2022, the team lost Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, and Emma Messeman. Meanwhile, big trades in previous years meant the Sky didn’t draft until the end of the second round.

As a result, a depleted Sky team has struggled in the WNBA and, at the time of writing, sits at 8-12. Furthermore, longtime head coach James Wade abruptly left midseason to accept an assistant coach position with the Toronto Raptors. That has thrust longtime assistant Emre Vatansever into the role of both head coach and general manager. However, Wade is looking forward to seeing what he can help the Sky become. “[The Sky can be a] big part of the of the city, just like the Cubs, just like the White Sox, just like the Bulls,” Wade said. “No pun intended, but the sky’s the limit,” the Hall of Famer added.

