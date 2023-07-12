The Spurs have shut down Victor Wembanyama after two games at the NBA Summer League. The #1 overall pick struggled offensively in his debut, scoring just nine points. However, he still had a strong showing elsewhere on the court with eight rebounds (all defensive) and five blocks. He bounced back in his second game, earning a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds. However, it was later reported that Wembanyama would be kept off the court for the rest of the Summer League. In an interview, Wembanyama said that the rest of the offseason would be “100% basketball” as he prepares for the start of his rookie season.

However, many questions remain about whether Wembanyama can live up to the hype, especially when he takes on the NBA proper. One of the biggest questions concerns his physicality. Wembanyama is officially measured at 7″4 and 209 lbs. Especially during his debut, it was clear that Wembanyama struggled to contend with heavier, more physical players. That has led a number of pundits to suggest that if Wenbanyama wants to succeed in the NBA, he’s going to need to add some weight. However, it’s not an avenue shared by Wembanyama’s camp.

Wembanyama’s Agent Shoots Down Weight Concerns

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 09: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after a free throw against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Speaking to ESPN‘s Marc J. Spears, Bouna Ndiaye dismissed claims that Wenbayama’s weight could be an issue. “People are wrong. We’re not focused at all on weights. I don’t want to put weight on his body. We’re going to fight to not put weight on his body. Weight on his body [is] a big mistake. We focus on strength, core. We were very pleased that he linked up [with Kareem Abdul-] Jabbar who played until [41] years old. I’m very glad they, they connected because [they] have a similar body type. Kareem was not heavy. Victor is more mobile, gaudier, and taller than Kareem. So, that difference in height is a challenge and is something that we are working on every day. Making him heavy? We don’t want to do that.”

Kareem but with even more defense is a very fitting comparison. Wembanyama, with his wholly unique skillset, has the opportunity to redefine the league. Maybe he’s not going to match Kareem’s rookie ppg of 28.8 but Wembanyama will almost certainly supplement any scoring deficit with defensive prowess. Wenbanyama could become just the third player to win Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in their career. However, Kareem still played at 225 lbs, 14 lbs heavier than Wembanyama’s listed weight.

[via]