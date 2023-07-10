Briana Latrise is a prominent figure in the reality TV world. She has made a name for herself beyond the shadow of her father, record producer Kendu Isaacs. Known as the eldest daughter of Issacs, whose ex-wife is the renowned singer Mary J. Blige, Briana has carved her own path to success. Her fame took a significant leap when she first appeared on the WEtv show Growing Up Hip Hop in 2016. This was just the beginning for Briana, who established a business and is now often seen relishing good food and enjoying her lifestyle.

Briana Latrise’s Net Worth In 2023

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Briana Latrise attends the Inas X Birthday Bash at Doheny Room on January 18, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Love X Entertainment LLC)

According to Reality Tidbit, Briana Latrise’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million US dollars as of 2023. As a media artist, Briana is one of the main fixtures on the show Growing Up Hip Hop and is likely to be paid on the higher end of the cast salaries. Her net worth is a testament to her hard work and entrepreneurial spirit, which has seen her venture into various business avenues, including selling incense sticks in Los Angeles, California.

The Fortune Of Kendu Isaacs

Briana Latrise Isaacs and Kendu Isaacs during Celebrate Mary Party Hosted by Jada and Will Smith – Inside at Boulevard 3 in Hollywood, California, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Briana’s father, Kendu Isaacs, has reportedly accumulated a net worth of $5 million as of 2022, primarily due to his work as a record producer. His fame first arose when he was married to successful musician Mary J. Blige. He reportedly received spousal support from the singer-songwriter, whom he managed before they tied the knot in 2003. They later divorced in 2018 due to irreconcilable differences.

Conclusion

Briana Latrise’s journey to success is a story of determination and hard work. Despite being the daughter of a successful record producer, she chose to make her own mark in the world. Her net worth of $4 million in 2023 is a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit and ability to leverage her fame for business success. As she continues to grow in her career, there’s no doubt that her net worth will continue to rise.