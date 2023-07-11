Sashanna McLaurin, better known by her nickname ‘Slim’, is a rising star in the world of reality television. She has garnered significant attention through her appearance on the popular show Baddies South. As of 2023, her estimated net worth stands at an impressive $400,000, according to Reality Tidbit.

Sashanna McLaurin’s Journey To Fame

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Sashanna McLaurin attends the 4th Annual Griot Gala Oscars After Party at BOA Steakhouse on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Born on December 10, 1997, Sashanna McLaurin, or ‘Slim’ as she is popularly known, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her journey has been diverse, with her curriculum vitae boasting roles as a model, dancer, entertainer, actress, TV personality, and influencer.

Slim’s breakthrough came with her appearance on the Zeus TV show Baddies South, but her involvement with the network extends beyond this single show. She also featured in the second season of the dating show competition, One More Chance.

The Source Of Slim’s Net Worth

The primary source of Slim’s net worth is her involvement in reality television. However, her diverse career has also contributed to her financial success. Her roles as a model, dancer, entertainer, and influencer have all played a part in building her net worth.

Slim’s Personal Life And Background

Slim’s personal life and background also provide an interesting backdrop to her success story. She is of mixed ethnicity, with a Black father and a White mother. Slim has spoken openly about the racism she has faced due to her mixed ethnicity, stating, “Mixed people go through racism too, and I don’t care what the f*** anybody says.”

Slim’s parents are divorced, and she moved in with her mother and siblings after her father left. Her mother is now remarried, and Slim shares a close relationship with her stepfather.

Conclusion

Sashanna McLaurin’s net worth in 2023 is a testament to her hard work and talent. Despite facing challenges due to her mixed ethnicity, she has carved a successful career in the entertainment industry. As she continues to build her career, her net worth is likely to increase further.

In conclusion, Sashanna McLaurin, or ‘Slim’, is a rising star with a net worth of approximately $400,000 as of 2023. Her journey is a testament to her resilience and talent, and she is a figure to watch in the reality TV world.