Courtney “Coco” Jones, the soulful songstress hailing from Columbia, South Carolina, isn’t just another run-of-the-mill music industry darling. Her talents were unveiled on Disney’s Let It Shine, but Coco didn’t stop there. Now, shaking off the pixie dust, she’s stepping into her spotlight and owning her narrative like never before. Buckle up; Coco is embarking on her first headlining tour, and it’s expected to be over the top. The What I Didn’t Tell You Tour kicks off this summer, and we’ve gathered all the information you need to see it go down for yourself. Coco will be supported by Detroit’s Ebony Riley and other guests, making this a display of R&B you don’t want to miss.

Where Will Coco Jones Perform On The 2023 Tour?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 13: CoCo Jones performs onstage during 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit – Ms. Lauryn Hill Concert at State Farm Arena on May 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

From July until September, Coco Jones will trek across the United States with one stop in Canada. She begins at the famed Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C., the day before the What I Didn’t Tell You Tour starts. Then, Jones launches the musical road trip in Ontario, California, and ends the journey at The NorVa in Norfolk, Virginia. Fans in Toronto, Canada, will also be able to catch Jones at The Phoenix Concert Theatre.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Coco Jones, winner of the Best New Artist award, poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This is a tour that will surely bring out the masses. According to a press release, tickets will be available for artist presale on June 28 at 10:00 am. The presale tickets through Spotify and venues will also become available on that same day and time. Everyone else will have to wait just a few days later. Tickets will be available to the public on June 30, once again at 10:00 a.m. Once they become available, fans can purchase tickets at www.therealcocojones.com.

July

July 16 – Washington, D.C. Broccoli City Festival

August

August 5 – Ontario, California Toyota Arena

August 8 – Boston, Massachusetts Paradise Rock Club

August 10 – Toronto, Ontario The Phoenix Concert Theatre

August 11 – Detroit, Michigan Majestic Theatre

August 13 – Chicago, Illinois House of Blues

August 15 – Minneapolis, Minnesota First Avenue

August 17 – Denver, Colorado Gothic Theatre

August 20 – Sacramento, California Sol Blume Festival

August 22 – Los Angeles, California Fonda Theatre

August 23 – Santa Ana, California The Observatory

August 25 – Phoenix, Arizona The Van Buren

August 27 – Dallas, Texas The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

August 29 – Birmingham, Alabama Iron City

August 30 – Nashville, Tennessee Brooklyn Bowl

September

September 2 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Made In America Festival

September 3 – Norfolk, Virginia The NorVa