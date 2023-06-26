The NBA off-season wasted little time in starting things off with a bang. The Phoenix Suns made a monster move to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. The deal also sent future Hall of Famer Chris Paul to Washington, where he was then shipped to Golden State. The move has been a much talked about decision. The move has many believing the Suns are now the top team in the Western Conference. On Monday, another massive trade was announced.

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been traded to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gay. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks have been looking to unload the three-year $78 million-dollar contract held by Collins. It looks as though the team has found the right suitor with the Jazz. The Hawks move is to bring flexibility to how they can structure the roster around their young superstar Trae Young. Collins has been discussed as a potential member of a trade from Atlanta since the last off-season. However, it now seems that Collins has found a new home.

John Collins Brings Talents To Utah

ESPN Sources: The Hawks are finalizing a trade to send F/C John Collins to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick. Atlanta’s largely unloading Collins’ three years, $78M for some roster building flexibility and alignment with looming changes to salary cap. pic.twitter.com/CpAfTNXKMq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2023

Collins has spent the first six seasons of his NBA career in Atlanta. At one time, it seemed that the Hawks would be building their franchise around the young duo of Collins and Young. However, now Collins will be looking for a fresh start with another young team in Utah. The Jazz is in the middle of a massive rebuild after shipping stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert off before the start of last season. Collins could be a perfect addition to what ownership is trying to build in Utah.

In his short 6 years in the league, Collins has averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds per game. Atlanta made the postseason this past year. However, the team fell in the first round to the Boston Celtics. Undoubtedly the move will free up cap space for the Hawks to create a deeper rotation. Do you believe the Hawks made the right move in dealing John Collins? What other moves should the team think about when sculpting their roster for next season? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

