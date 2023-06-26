In the ever-evolving realm of gaming, Capcom’s upcoming third-person shooter game, Exoprimal, is creating significant buzz. As the game’s release date draws near, fans worldwide are on the edge of their seats, ready to dive into a world filled with menacing dinosaurs and fearsome mutated creatures. This article aims to shed light on key details about the game that has everyone talking.

We will investigate the game’s release date and availability on Xbox Game Pass. Beyond that, we’ll also look at the glimpses offered by the official trailer, the unique gameplay mechanics, and more. Get ready to explore the prehistoric battlegrounds of Exoprimal and brace yourself for an action-packed journey unlike any other.

Gamers around the globe are eagerly anticipating the release of Capcom’s upcoming third-person shooter game, Exoprimal. The game is set to be launched on July 14, 2023. It will be available across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S​.

Will Exoprimal be on Xbox Game Pass?

Good news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers: Exoprimal will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one of its release. This means that subscribers will get to enjoy the game without any additional costs. This adds even more value to the popular game subscription service​.

Trailer

You can check out the official story trailer for the game above, offering a glimpse into the thrilling narrative of the game. It focuses on the third-person shooter’s storyline and introduces some of the characters players will find in the game. The trailer has stirred excitement among fans, leaving them eagerly waiting for the game’s launch.

Gameplay

Exoprimal is a player-versus-player-versus-environment video game where players assume the role of an Exofighter. As an Exofighter, players must complete a series of combat challenges set by a sinister artificial intelligence named Leviathan. These challenges aim to uncover a way to destroy Leviathan and halt the onslaught of prehistoric creatures​.

The game features various exosuit armors, each with its unique weapons and abilities. Players can choose from characters like the tank-like Roadblock, the supportive Witchdoctor, or the explosive expert, Barrage. As the game advances, players can unlock new skins and cosmetic items for their exosuits and weapons through the game’s Survival Pass​.

Exoprimal‘s main mode is “Dino Survival,” where two teams of five players compete against each other and complete objectives set by Leviathan. The game’s main enemies are dinosaurs and mutated prehistoric creatures known as “NeoSaurs” with special combat traits. As players complete objectives, they gain experience points, allowing them to upgrade their characters and unlock more story missions​.

Development & More

Exoprimal is currently under development by Capcom, with the aim of creating an action game different from Capcom’s previous titles. The game pits players against hordes of enemies, unlike Monster Hunter, where players take on one single enemy at a time. Dinosaurs have been chosen as the game’s main enemy type. This is because the team believed that experiencing the threat of history’s most fearsome predators would be exciting for gamers​.

Street Fighter 6 Collab

The game was officially announced during Sony’s State of Play livestream in March 2022, with network tests for PC players held in July and August 2022. An open beta for the game was also held from 17 to 19 March 2023. Along with the base game, Exoprimal will also feature a collaboration DLC with Street Fighter 6, including character skins based on Ryu and Guile​. With its unique gameplay mechanics, thrilling narrative, and immersive environment, Exoprimal is set to be a groundbreaking addition to the world of gaming.